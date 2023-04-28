I read with interest the letter from Nora Sherwood on March 31 (“A reasonable plan for forest management”) about the Tillamook State Forest. She is urging state forestry to honor federal laws on protecting fish and wildlife, which they have to do. She is also urging Oregonians to “stand up to timber interests” and so called short-term gains from timber sales.
A little history lesson is needed here. When the Tillamook area started burning in the 1930s, the first massive fire occurred when a fire sparked by a logging operation merged with two arson fires set at the same time. Several other fires burned the same areas over, and also took in unburned areas. These later fires were referred to as the “six-year jinx,” as they sere spaced six years apart.
Private individuals, as well as timber and logging companies, lost their holdings or were seriously damaged. The Consolidated Timber Company was formed to systematically salvage wood from many different ownerships in an orderly fashion. Other landowners tried to salvage what they could on their own. Many landowners lost their property to taxes, which were taken over by the related counties. Other landowners gave up their lands voluntarily to be combined into common ownership by the state.
To reforest this massive area, a special bond was offered to the voters during the depression, which was passed. The bond stated that the land was to be reforested and managed for timber, with sale monies going back to the appropriate counties.
To renege on that bond would be a real slap in the face to those hard-pressed taxpayers. They thought that this land was going to provide economic good for all Oregonians, not just a few special interest groups, so they voted for the bond
The Oregon State Board of Forestry needs to uphold the provisions of that bond as written and voted upon.
I hope that this information helps your readers who were not aware of the Tillamook State Forest better understand the situation.
