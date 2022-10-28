It is rare for a group as diverse as 15neighborhoods to reach a consensus on things outside the short-term rental issue, but with Rep. David Gomberg and Lincoln County Commissioner candidate Casey Miller, 15neighborhoods is a resounding "yes” vote for both.

Rep. Gomberg is an amazing person in and out of Salem. He is a rare politician, one who does not brag about things he is going to do someday — he does them now and without all the fanfare and chest-beating. He just gets it done. 

