It is rare for a group as diverse as 15neighborhoods to reach a consensus on things outside the short-term rental issue, but with Rep. David Gomberg and Lincoln County Commissioner candidate Casey Miller, 15neighborhoods is a resounding "yes” vote for both.
Rep. Gomberg is an amazing person in and out of Salem. He is a rare politician, one who does not brag about things he is going to do someday — he does them now and without all the fanfare and chest-beating. He just gets it done.
Millions of dollars have come to our coastal communities because of Rep. Gomberg's efforts. How did this happen? He asked what communities needed, saw the need, and requested the funds. And he got them for Lincoln County. A vote for Gomberg is a vote for all of us.
Casey Miller has always been the person that people go to for answers in Lincoln County. As the public information officer, Casey was the face of many board of commissioners meetings. He was the one who made them run smoothly with the equipment, the written public testimony using SmartSheet and in person, and more. He was always calm, cool and connected. He never got upset or angry and handled all concerns with dignity and equality. We believe he will act in the same measured, even-handed way as a commissioner.
Lincoln County needs good leaders, and Rep. Gomberg and Casey Miller are just what Lincoln County residents need. 15neighborhoods strongly endorses incumbent David Gomberg for state representative and Casey Miller for Lincoln County commissioner. We encourage all Lincoln County residents to vote this November.
