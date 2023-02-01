Walter Tracey

Walter Samuel Tracey II passed away on December 5, 2022, in Eugene OR. He was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 21, 1941, to Walter and Alice Tracey. He lived his early years in the Cottage Grove, OR area. He shared many fond childhood memories and lifelong friendships from the time he attended Milo Adventist Academy. After school, Walt joined the Army and went on to train at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, WA., where he received training for his career in laboratory medicine. After the Army, Walt continued his career in laboratory medicine, working in several hospitals over the years. He then transitioned into managing private medical laboratories, including working for Legacy Laboratories.

While Walt was at Madigan, he frequently visited St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma. During one of the visits, he met a lovely nurse Mary, who turned out to be the love of his life. Walt and Mary were married in Chehalis, WA on June 20, 1964. As newlyweds, they moved to Davenport, WA, where they began their family. Mary and Walt later moved to Toledo, OR, raised three children and lived in the Toledo/Newport area along the Oregon coast for over 30 years. Legacy Laboratories brought them to Eugene, OR where they both retired from their careers. After retiring in 2008, Mary and Walt started traveling in their RV, eventually settling in Mission, TX.

