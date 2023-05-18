Troy ness was born to Randy and Manie Ness April 21,1945 in Santa Rose, California Shortly thereafter his family returned to Missoula, Montana where Troy spent the first half of his life. Then graduating from Hellgate High School and attended what was then known as the University of Montana.

Troy found he enjoyed working with his hands and tools better than attending classes so he learned his trade as a diesel mechanic at Westmont Tractor and Washington Construction as well as working in Prudoe Bay on the machinery used to construct the Alaska pipeline. He became a member of the Air National Guard where he worked on the large vehicles known as airplanes.

