Troy ness was born to Randy and Manie Ness April 21,1945 in Santa Rose, California Shortly thereafter his family returned to Missoula, Montana where Troy spent the first half of his life. Then graduating from Hellgate High School and attended what was then known as the University of Montana.
Troy found he enjoyed working with his hands and tools better than attending classes so he learned his trade as a diesel mechanic at Westmont Tractor and Washington Construction as well as working in Prudoe Bay on the machinery used to construct the Alaska pipeline. He became a member of the Air National Guard where he worked on the large vehicles known as airplanes.
He married the love of his life Dolly (Delores) in March 1970 and quickly adopted her 5-year-old daughter Michelle. In August 1971 their son Lee Troy Ness was born. Troy was always up for new challenges so he purchased a wholesale food for restaurants delivery business. Then after a few years he and Dolly became licensed realtors until an opportunity came up to buy Mac Tools sales and delivery in Oregon, so the family moved to Newport Oregon while Michelle was in College in Bozeman. Troy’s skill at sales and knowledge of tools delivering up the coast as far as Astoria and Lincoln County, expanding his business as well as his friendships.
Then another opportunity came up for them to buy a building in Nye Beach, so he sold Mac Tools and created Troy’s Palace where he made delicious custom ice cream, hotdogs, soups burgers, and other delights. But he missed working on machinery so he closed shop and worked again as a heavy-duty mechanic for Road and Driveway in Newport and Devil’s Lake Rock and Morris Construction in Lincoln City. all appreciating his dedication and expertise as a diesel mechanic and friend.
Troy and Dolly traveled around the US, Europe several times. Mexico and Canada often with friends and family.
He was a member of the American Legion and Coast Woodworking, spending many hours turning wood in his shop.
He finally retired, sort of and worked part time doing what ever people needed fixing and was always eager to help repair or build whatever was needed by anyone. He also worked part time at the Sylvia beach Hotel where he fell and suffered a fatal brain injury. Troy will always be remembered for his good nature, ever present smile ,ability to fix anything for anyone and kind deeds, and the love and care he gave to his family.
Troy is survived by his wife Dolly, daughter Michelle Ness(Mike Miller) son Lee Troy Ness (Lisa Bloom) Granddaughter Mackenzie Miller(Andrew Moffit). Sister Karen Branstetter( Jere) and countless cousins neices and nephew’s and friends.
Family invites those who would like to celebrate his life to the American Legion in Newport. June 3rd from 1-4.
Another gathering is being planned for Missoula Montana in July. Date and time to be announced at a later date.
Any donations in Troys memory can be sent to the American Legion in Newport.
