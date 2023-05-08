Thomas (Tom) Manske

Thomas, “Tom” Manske, 83, of Waldport, OR, passed away quietly on January 19, 2023, at the Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital surrounded by his ICU nurses to be with the love of his life Romelle “Mell.”

He was born in Milwaukee, WI., to Harvey and Arla Manske on March 22, 1939. He grew up with his older brother and little sister, enjoying time at the beach, fishing, and going on adventures. He also began his lifelong hobby of fixing, building things and becoming an avid photographer. He graduated from Whitefish Bay High School. Before joining the military, he worked as a Wrangler at a dude ranch in Colorado. It was there that his love for small arms became a hobby. He loved all animals, and the Family always had a Furbaby or two.

