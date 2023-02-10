THOMAS JAMES ADAMS

Thomas James Adams died January 7th, at age 92, in his home at Oceanview Senior Living in Newport, OR. For the past three decades, Tom was with Shirle (Delo) Adams, whom he married on April Fool’s Day 1995. He was previously married to Lorna (Hartline) Adams, with whom he shared three children, Alexander, Ellen Elizabeth, and Christopher.

Tom was born in Akron, OH, the second child of his Greek immigrant parents, Adamandios Thomas Adamandithis and Eleni (Katsourou) Adamandithou. His parents encouraged Tom to appreciate his Greek heritage, while being proud of being an American, and stressed education as a means to a successful career. He received his first Bachelor’s from Kent State University in 1952, shortly after marrying Lorna. His second Bachelor’s was obtained at the American Institute of Foreign Trade in Glendale, AZ. He served in the U.S. Army, then worked for a Youngstown, OH, company that eventually transferred him to San Francisco at his request. Wanting to use his international trade degree, he later worked for Gatz Bros. as a commodity trader. After earning a Master’s in international business from San Francisco State, Tom got his teacher’s credentials and took a position at Sacramento City College teaching marketing and economics. He then spent many evenings commuting to UC-Berkeley where he obtained a doctorate in 1972.

