Thomas James Adams died January 7th, at age 92, in his home at Oceanview Senior Living in Newport, OR. For the past three decades, Tom was with Shirle (Delo) Adams, whom he married on April Fool’s Day 1995. He was previously married to Lorna (Hartline) Adams, with whom he shared three children, Alexander, Ellen Elizabeth, and Christopher.
Tom was born in Akron, OH, the second child of his Greek immigrant parents, Adamandios Thomas Adamandithis and Eleni (Katsourou) Adamandithou. His parents encouraged Tom to appreciate his Greek heritage, while being proud of being an American, and stressed education as a means to a successful career. He received his first Bachelor’s from Kent State University in 1952, shortly after marrying Lorna. His second Bachelor’s was obtained at the American Institute of Foreign Trade in Glendale, AZ. He served in the U.S. Army, then worked for a Youngstown, OH, company that eventually transferred him to San Francisco at his request. Wanting to use his international trade degree, he later worked for Gatz Bros. as a commodity trader. After earning a Master’s in international business from San Francisco State, Tom got his teacher’s credentials and took a position at Sacramento City College teaching marketing and economics. He then spent many evenings commuting to UC-Berkeley where he obtained a doctorate in 1972.
Tom wrote his first textbook, The Business of Business, in 1973 and subsequently wrote or revised 41 textbooks (including instructor’s guides, test banks, etc.) in business, marketing, and economics. During this time the family moved to a property in Acampo, including a 90-acre vineyard which became another interest for him. Tom retired from Sacramento City College in 1999, having taught there for 34 years.
Tom had many interests beyond family and education: birdwatching, woodworking, pottery, sculpting, and writing letters to the editor of many newspapers. He also loved traveling: China in the 1970’s with Lorna, plus trips with Shirle to Russia, Belize, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, Panama, and of course Greece. Tom’s interest in his Greek heritage became intensified when he was invited to join the American Hellenic Professional Society in Sacramento where he served as president for two terms. Shirle also joined the AHPS board and the two worked jointly on many AHPS projects over the years. In the 1990’s Tom enlisted the help of the Greek embassy in San Francisco to obtain Greek citizenship.
Tom often reminisced about his Greek heritage and his immigrant parents’ household, eventually deciding to write about it. Tommy: The Americanization of an American-Born Son of a Greek Immigrant Tailor is his memoir about his upbringing. Following receipt at age 77 of his second Master’s, from California State University, Sacramento, he expanded his thesis into a book on opium with a long title, British, Jewish and Yankee Opium: A history of opium from its beginnings in Switzerland to how a government, a family, and a few Americans debauched the Chinese people, killing millions.
In 2015, just before his and Shirle’s move to Newport, OR, Tom was diagnosed with pre-Alzheimer’s Disease. To help offset that, he took classes at Oregon Coast Community College in Newport. Always a goal-setter, he received his AA from the college, of which he was justifiably proud. Tom believed God had a big impact in his life though he was not especially religious as such. His love for his children knew no bounds; they were his greatest joy! Tom respected the talents of both his wives, Lorna and Shirle, and was a staunch supporter of women in important positions.
Tom was predeceased by his daughter Ellie, and both parents. His survivors include wife Shirle Adams, former wife Lorna Adams, sister Theodora Highum, son Alex Adams (Erin), son Chris Adams (Shana), stepchildren Christine Brown (Mark), Tricia Probert (Jerry), and Michael Baumgartner, grandchildren Kypriana, Nicholas, Samantha, David, and Caitlin, plus niece Kristi Highum, and nephews Tom Highum, Erick Highum, and Bill Highum. A Greek Orthodox funeral was held at Bateman’s Funeral Home in Newport, OR, on January 24, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the Alzheimer’s Association, to help fund research for treatment of this horrible disease.
