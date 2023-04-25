Thomas was born in San Diego, CA. At a young age he was adopted by Hoyt and Doris Hildebrand. He spent most of his youth in Redmond, Oregon. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy and fought in the Vietnam War. After returning to the states he met his first wife Donna Myers. They were wed in October of 1969 and had 2 children together. He worked for Boise Cascade before going back to school to be a millwright machinist. He worked for several companies across Oregon. Donna passed on in May of 1991.

He was lucky to find love again with Rebecca Hildebrand (Morgan). They moved to Waldport shortly after getting together when Thomas took a job with the EPA.

