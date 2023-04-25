Thomas was born in San Diego, CA. At a young age he was adopted by Hoyt and Doris Hildebrand. He spent most of his youth in Redmond, Oregon. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy and fought in the Vietnam War. After returning to the states he met his first wife Donna Myers. They were wed in October of 1969 and had 2 children together. He worked for Boise Cascade before going back to school to be a millwright machinist. He worked for several companies across Oregon. Donna passed on in May of 1991.
He was lucky to find love again with Rebecca Hildebrand (Morgan). They moved to Waldport shortly after getting together when Thomas took a job with the EPA.
He was preceded in death by Father – Hoyt, Mother - Doris, Stepfather – Hugo Ford, Sister – Bonnie Peck and spouses Donna Hildbrand (Myers) and Rebecca Hildebrand (Morgan).
He is survived by his Daughter – Therese Prock and her husband Robert of Jefferson, Son – Troy Hildebrand and Megan Carlile of Waldport, Niece – Cynthia Shively of Washington, Nephew – Dan Peck of Arizona, Grandsons – Bradley Hildebrand of Newport, Steven Schroeder of Waldport, Dylan Prock of Jefferson, Granddaughter – Victoria Schroeder of Tennessee, and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery on Friday May 12th at 3pm in Portland, Oregon. All are welcome. Fisher Funeral home will be handling arrangements. Burial of Ashes at Willamette National Cemetery on Friday May 12th, 2023 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.