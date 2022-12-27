Thomas Donovan

Thomas Michael Donovan was born on September the sixth nineteen eighty-two to Ronna and Michael Donovan, and was carried by the angels to heaven on December thirteenth two-thousand twenty-two. He was surrounded by love, prayer, song and his family as he passed to his new home.
Thomas was a beautiful, sensitive soul — an amazing child, kind and unselfish. He grew to be a smart, creative and spiritual young man. He gained a black belt in Taekwondo and was a very talented musician. Thomas attended Waldport High School and, as a senior, he was on top of the world. He was a 4.0 student, Valedictorian, and Senior Class President.
Thomas had a good job at the Adobe restaurant in Yachats and a van he playfully referred to as “The Don-o-Van.” After high school, he was accepted into Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA to pursue a future in Environmental Science. He attended this school for two years, at which point he gave away all of his belongings and began to travel to seek a higher purpose in his life.
After a few years, Thomas was diagnosed with schizophrenia and suffered for many years with his illness. He was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2022, which quickly progressed and ended his time on earth. Thomas loved his family and friends, animals and nature, music and good food.
Thomas is survived by his mom and dad, four brothers, six sisters, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many friends that loved him dearly.
There will be a funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Waldport, OR on Saturday, January 14, 2022, at 11am, followed by a reception celebration. All are invited to attend.
