Thomas Donovan

Thomas Michael Donovan was born on September the sixth nineteen eighty-two to Ronna and Michael Donovan, and was carried by the angels to heaven on December thirteenth two-thousand twenty-two. He was surrounded by love, prayer, song and his family as he passed to his new home.

Thomas was a beautiful, sensitive soul — an amazing child, kind and unselfish. He grew to be a smart, creative and spiritual young man. He gained a black belt in Taekwondo and was a very talented musician. Thomas attended Waldport High School and, as a senior, he was on top of the world. He was a 4.0 student, Valedictorian, and Senior Class President.

