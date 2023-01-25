Theodore Stanwood

Theodore (Ted) Stanwood born in Vallejo California to Edwin and Dorothy (Wright) Stanwood on October 24, 1943 and died suddenly on January 7, 2023. He was 79 years old and leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Leola (Wilson) Stanwood of Toledo, his son Tod Stanwood of Arizona, granddaughter Miranda Pochert and her husband Alan of Toledo, granddaughter Elizabeth Stanwood of Vancouver, his brother Martin Stanwood of Brightwood, nephew Brad Stanwood of Portland, and numerous other nephews and nieces. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten.
He graduated from Toledo High School Class of ‘61.
Ted was a man of many talents and was extremely successful in most everything he undertook in life. In 1969 he won the Winter Nationals in his dragster. He was a singer/song writer with his own band for a while. Ted ran gas stations in both Seaside and Portland. He owned the Bybee Tavern in Portland. He then owned and operated Rocket Empire Machine / Engine Parts Network (EPN), a machine shop and auto parts outlet in Portland with his son and wife by his side.
Ted raced cars and won in many different vehicles. He also won 5 Gold Wrench Awards at Portland Speedway.
He ran a very successful online parts sales business called engnbldr.com selling auto parts Worldwide where he picked up the name EB.
He flew a plane but never landed one, "maybe I should have after the way my brother brought us in at Toledo, we were about 30 feet over the runway, and I think he shut it off so we could get out. He DID say ouch."
Ted caught some HUGE fish, many that would be a once in a lifetime event for most fisherman.
He won a brand-new Mercedes Benz in a drawing in Reno, then a few minutes later won 10 grand on a $2.00 bet.
He test drove new vehicles for a transport company, then wrote reviews about the vehicles.
He was a prolific writer, and at one time had a weekly column in the Mt Tabor Bulletin as well as his daily musings on Facebook.
Ted was an information sponge, always reading, researching, and learning new things.
He was an avid bowler who while he never threw a 300 game did throw 16 in a row over two games at a State Tournament, and 11 in a row at Muggly's in Toledo, plus he received a bowler's wristwatch for his 278 game. He enjoyed bowling in the Senior League at Muggly's every week and delighted in giving the owner static about "the bad lane conditions", just to see if he could get a rise out of him.
He loved nature, his family, and working on his family ranch, owned since the 1930's, sharing stories about "the way things were when I was young and strong", and teaching his grandchildren the things they need to carry on the family operation. He was very proud of how eager they were to learn, and how quickly they did so.
He was preceded by his father Edwin (Ed) Stanwood, his mother Dorothy Stanwood, brothers D Edwin (Eddie) Stanwood and Conrad “Sonny” Stanwood, sister Florence, and nephew Steven Stanwood.
As per his wishes he was cremated, and his family will spread his ashes later.
“Hug your family and tell them you love them daily because tomorrows are never promised”
