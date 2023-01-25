Theodore Stanwood

Theodore (Ted) Stanwood born in Vallejo California to Edwin and Dorothy (Wright) Stanwood on October 24, 1943 and died suddenly on January 7, 2023. He was 79 years old and leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Leola (Wilson) Stanwood of Toledo, his son Tod Stanwood of Arizona, granddaughter Miranda Pochert and her husband Alan of Toledo, granddaughter Elizabeth Stanwood of Vancouver, his brother Martin Stanwood of Brightwood, nephew Brad Stanwood of Portland, and numerous other nephews and nieces. He will be missed dearly, but never forgotten.

He graduated from Toledo High School Class of ‘61.

