Tanya Scroggins

Tanya Alma Scroggins passed away at home among family as the sun was setting on January 20, 2023. She was 80 years old.

Tanya was born on December 15, 1942, to Wilbur and Pauline Strong in Vallejo, CA. At a young age, her family relocated to the Agate Beach area of Newport. She graduated from Newport High School in 1960 and lived the rest of her life in Newport.

