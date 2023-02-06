Tanya Scroggins

Tanya Alma Scroggins passed away at home among family as the sun was setting on January 20, 2023. She was 80 years old.
Tanya was born on December 15, 1942, to Wilbur and Pauline Strong in Vallejo, CA. At a young age, her family relocated to the Agate Beach area of Newport. She graduated from Newport High School in 1960 and lived the rest of her life in Newport.
Tanya married twice and had six children, all of whom survived her: Kim, Kelly, and Kris Grogan, Julie McKinney-Ryan, and Stacy and Jason Scroggins. Tanya was preceded in death by her parents, best friend and sister Cheryl Rice, brother Raymond Rainwater, and stepfather Ray Rainwater. She is survived by her sister Niesa Chastain (Rainwater), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her pets Buddy and Mr. Hobbs.
Tanya gave the gift of sobriety to herself on her 45th birthday and had recently celebrated 35 years of sobriety at the time of her passing. She and her sister Cheryl worked together for many years at Ken Trueman Detox Center, helping countless others in the community on their journey to become clean and sober. She was proud to be a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor.
Tanya had a close group of friends from high school that she enjoyed traveling with and was very active in Newport High School Alumni. Upon retirement, Tanya volunteered at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and enjoyed working in her garden at the little house on Avery Street where she lived for 34 years. She would say her most important job in retirement was caring for her grand-dogs, Scooby, Mela, and Uno.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Lincoln County Animal Shelter in Newport, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
