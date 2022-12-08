Tad Spencer Mason, 70, of Otis, OR died November 30th, 2022. He was born June 18th, 1952 to Howard and Madge Mason in Portland Or. He attended Waldport High school and Chemeketa Community College. His proudest occupation was an Alaskan King crab fisherman. He did this for many years alongside some of his greatest friendships. After that Tad worked as a blackjack dealer for 15 years before retiring. Tad’s most loved hobbies were fishing, golfing, and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Madge Mason; brothers Terry, Paul, Tod, and Tim Mason; and sisters Karen Mason, Tamara Morrow, and Judy Payne.
He is survived by his longtime partner Belinda Boysun. His 4 children Jeni Mason-Holt Leake, Tara Fields, Kyle Mason, Amy and Robert Ramirez, Megan Shaw, Stacy Leiferman. He is also survived by ex-wife Kathy Mason. Tad was also a proud Grandpa of 13 grandchildren: Brandon and Skylar Leake, Meila Guzman, Ashlynne Fields, McKayla and Jaiden Mason, Remy and Royce Ramirez, Damon, Destiny and Paige Leiferman and Kiko and Julian Ramos and one great-grandchild Ace Leake.
He is also survived by his siblings Sharron Mason, Pamela Rilatos, Dorene Rilatos, Diane and her husband Ed Troyer, Karl Payne, Cindy and her husband Bryan Urbach and Monica Bassette.
Viewing will be held at Bateman Funeral Home in Newport Or, on December 9th 2022 from 1-4pm. Funeral Service will be held at Siletz Tribal Center (on the Hill) in Siletz OR on December 10th 12-4pm Viewing will be available at the service from 11 am – 12pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.