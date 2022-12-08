Tad Mason

Tad Spencer Mason, 70, of Otis, OR died November 30th, 2022. He was born June 18th, 1952 to Howard and Madge Mason in Portland Or. He attended Waldport High school and Chemeketa Community College. His proudest occupation was an Alaskan King crab fisherman. He did this for many years alongside some of his greatest friendships. After that Tad worked as a blackjack dealer for 15 years before retiring. Tad’s most loved hobbies were fishing, golfing, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Madge Mason; brothers Terry, Paul, Tod, and Tim Mason; and sisters Karen Mason, Tamara Morrow, and Judy Payne.

