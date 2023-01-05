Sue Aileen Hardesty, born in a toilet (which is in their backyard—ask Nel) on July 11, 1933 to Isla and Laurence Hardesty in Buckeye, AZ, died quietly at her beloved home on December 16, 2022. Sue passed, lovingly cared for by her spouse of over 53 years, Nel, while hearing the barks of the sea lions, the cries of the gulls, and all the sounds of Yaquina Bay she so loved.

Preceded in death by three much-loved brothers, George “Sunny” Hardesty (her twin), Bruce “Rusty” Hardesty, and Laurence “Poop” Hardesty— all three nicknamed by their whimsical father--Sue leaves behind her true love and spouse, Nel Ward, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, former students, and wonderful friends.

