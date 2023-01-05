Sue Aileen Hardesty, born in a toilet (which is in their backyard—ask Nel) on July 11, 1933 to Isla and Laurence Hardesty in Buckeye, AZ, died quietly at her beloved home on December 16, 2022. Sue passed, lovingly cared for by her spouse of over 53 years, Nel, while hearing the barks of the sea lions, the cries of the gulls, and all the sounds of Yaquina Bay she so loved.
Preceded in death by three much-loved brothers, George “Sunny” Hardesty (her twin), Bruce “Rusty” Hardesty, and Laurence “Poop” Hardesty— all three nicknamed by their whimsical father--Sue leaves behind her true love and spouse, Nel Ward, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, former students, and wonderful friends.
Sue graduated from Arizona State University and began her 29-year career as a visionary teacher, comforting mentor, audio-video specialist, and librarian. She was a passionate believer in the power and need for creativity and compassion in the field of education. Thirty years ago, Sue and Nel retired to Newport (OR) where they together reimagined life. They opened a bookstore and two B&Bs in Nye Beach, as well as buying and remodeling houses. Everything was a joint venture with Nel imagining and Sue crafting, and Sue imagining and Nel designing. They still took time, however, to walk the beach with their standard poodle pets. The last one, Coco, died one week before Sue’s passing.
After years of hard work, Sue and Nel moved to their home overlooking Yaquina Bay and together discovered a different pace. Sue had the time to read, the time to write, and the time to reflect. Her daily life with Nel was best exemplified by their daily Tea-Time ritual: all present were asked to declare “three good things from the day.” This daily tradition defined Sue for she was filled with “Good Things,” big and small. Those of us lucky enough to attend may have been challenged, but Sue was never at a loss for her “three good things.” Nel explains: “I was honored to share the life of this amazing person and daily learn from her. She had the amazing talent of asking questions that led to more and more richness in our ongoing advancement throughout our lives.”
Sue’s writing and publishing career began in 1971 with Electric Media, a practical hands-on media guide for high school students, co-written (of course) with Nel. In 2008, Sue and Nel published collated recipes for The Butch Cookbook. (There are still a few copies around the house.) She followed that with four mysteries, three in the Loni Wagner Crime Fiction Series, and one young adult book before a few published short stories and a book about the writing process. Her last book, co- written with Nel, Through the Knothole: Musings from Newport to be published in 2023, is based on Sue’s love of history and research.
Inspired by the sights from their home facing Yaquina Bay, Sue said: “My joy was the view from the windows of our Newport home with all the boats and ships. I loved the town so much that it became my last project with my spouse, about our impressions, both facts and ideas, while we ‘mused’ on our lives.” She also indulged her love of gadgets with powerful binoculars and camera, “toys” allowing her to closely observe the development of NOAA and the Hatfield Marine Science Center across the bay. She uploaded many Facebook posts updating the arrivals and departures of various research ships in the NOAA fleet while explaining their purpose and achievements.
Sue will be deeply missed, and her friends have contributed these thoughts:
• When I think of Sue, the words "wise" and "sweet" immediately come to mind.
• What I think of most is the sound of her voice.
I don't really have words to describe it, but it was always welcoming and I'm sure I could pick out the sound of her voice in a crowd.
• Spending time with Sue has its own special peacefulness.
• Sue is kind and generous to a fault. She never hesitates to help or provide whatever you need, including her time.
• Over the years, Sue often nudged me to open the door to let my own muses in.
• Sue was an inveterate educator and teller of tales, a wordsmith who loved animals and practiced gratitude.
Though born in the dry, arid desert of Arizona, Sue transformed into a true ocean lover. Her passion for learning the histories of Oregon lighthouse was appropriate: Sue was our lighthouse, our beacon, the one we could count on to guide us safely on the path of goodness and caring. Sue spent her life caring for Nel, caring for kids, caring for the environment. and caring for her friends, including those she had not yet met.
As Robert Frost wrote in
“Choose Something Like a Star”:
So when at times the mob is swayed To carry praise or blame too far,
We may choose something like a star To stay our minds on and be staid.
For many of us, Sue Hardesty was our “something like a star” as her memory will steady and warm us. We will always miss our “Tea-Time” together. Before her death, Sue asked that any donations be made to either the art or music programs at Newport High School by noting that checks are in memory of Sue Hardesty or using the NHS website, nhs.Lincoln. k12.or.us, to donate to these programs.
