Sondra J. Unger

Mom was born December 8th, 1935 at the old St. Charles Hospital in Bend Oregon.

Her parents Leon (Koke) and Leona Barnett eventually moved to Toledo Oregon. There they raised mom and her sister Dolly. While still in High School she met her future husband William (Billy) Unger Jr. They built a home in Newport raising four children: Pam Becksted, Don Unger, Kristi Fearrien and Norman Unger. While bringing up us kids she worked at the family-owned business Central Hardware. Years later she moved to Redmond, Oregon where she spent many happy years. She eventually moved back to the coast where she set up house on the family ranch near Waldport.

