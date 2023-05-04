Sondra J. Unger

Mom was born December 8th, 1935 at the old St. Charles Hospital in Bend Oregon.
Her parents Leon (Koke) and Leona Barnett eventually moved to Toledo Oregon. There they raised mom and her sister Dolly. While still in High School she met her future husband William (Billy) Unger Jr. They built a home in Newport raising four children: Pam Becksted, Don Unger, Kristi Fearrien and Norman Unger. While bringing up us kids she worked at the family-owned business Central Hardware. Years later she moved to Redmond, Oregon where she spent many happy years. She eventually moved back to the coast where she set up house on the family ranch near Waldport.
Mom loved camping, fishing and growing a garden of which, she canned and froze for our long winters. She took great pleasure in sharing her bountiful crop with family and friends. She also raised chickens and kept us supplied with eggs. She loved sharing and was a wonderful cook and baker.
There is so much more I could say of this beautiful woman. Too numerous to mention.
She would want me to acknowledged her grandchildren: Tyson Mekemson, Tristan Becksted, Chandra Taggart, Talon Unger, Steven Unger, Cheyenne Olsen and many great great grandchildren.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention her daughter and our sister Judy who passed away at a young age and her grandson Cole Unger who left us too soon.
We will miss you mom
There will be a graveside gathering at the Eureka Cemetery, May 12th at noon.
