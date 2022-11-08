Shawn LaFontaine, 51, beloved husband, was taken from us unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Seal Rock, OR on September 18, 2022. He was born February 5, 1971 in San Bernadino, CA. He was the son-in-law of Steve Sutton, son of Larry Lee LaFontaine and Katherine Irene Campbell.
Shawn married Alisha Orr in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2012.
Shawn was a fisherman for many years. He worked on the F/V Seeker, then went to Foulweather Trawl building nets in Newport, OR for Sara & John Skamser. He then decided to test his skills by joining the News Times in January 2022 where he thrived as a Press Operator/Production Manager.
Shawn was a very selfless, caring, thoughtful, reliable, hardworking man who always made you laugh. He enjoyed the simple things in life. No matter where he was, he always seemed to make friends. He loved being outdoors flying his drones, racing his RC cars, and of course mowing the lawn (even the neighbors) on his riding lawn mower. He loved playing with the grandkids and relaxing at home with his wife.
Shawn is survived by his wife Alisha LaFontaine of Seal Rock, OR; daughter Chelsea Duarte, and grandkids Jaelyn and Bradley Edwards of Toledo, OR; grandparents Larry and Phyllis LaFontaine of Olympia, WA; father-in-law Steve Sutton of Seal Rock, OR; and mother-in-law Denise Sutton of Bend, OR. Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Larry Lee LaFontaine.
A service of remembrance will be held at a later time.
