Shawn LaFontaine

Shawn LaFontaine, 51, beloved husband, was taken from us unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Seal Rock, OR on September 18, 2022. He was born February 5, 1971 in San Bernadino, CA. He was the son-in-law of Steve Sutton, son of Larry Lee LaFontaine and Katherine Irene Campbell.

Shawn married Alisha Orr in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2012.

