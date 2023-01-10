Sharon Armstrong

Mrs. Sharon Florence Armstrong, of Waldport, Oregon, peacefully slipped away at home after bravely fighting leukemia on January 5, 2023. Sharon was born in Burlington, Vermont on May 29, 1942.
In the 50’s Sharon’s family moved to Portland, Oregon. After graduating from high school she married and raised three children. For decades she worked for the Montgomery Ward dept store. In the 80’s Sharon moved to the Oregon Coast and worked for RJ Tax Services and West Coast Bank. She married her husband Greg where they reside in Waldport, OR. As integral members of the community, Sharon tirelessly supported her husband as an active member of the Shiners, Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star and Amaranth where her gifted abilities in fundraising earned untold thousands in support for the children.
Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her husband of 35 years Gregory Armstrong; her sons, Marty Couture of Waldport; and Joe Couture of Beaverton, OR; and daughter Lori (Joel) Couture-Askew of Sandy, OR.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dana Isham of Colorado Springs, CO; and Gary Bessette of Alsea, OR; her mother, Evelyn “Poopsie” Hanson of Waldport, OR and her former husband, LeRoy Couture of Vancouver, WA.
Funeral services will be held at the Bateman Funeral Home in Newport, OR on January 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
