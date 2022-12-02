Ruth Mae Kier

Ruth Kier loved red lipstick, dressing up, and attending the symphony with the love of her life, Roly (Roland Kalez). She also relished a good laugh, a good shop, dancing around the house, traveling to interesting places, entertaining her many friends, and fixing a cup of tea or a proper gin martini for anyone who stopped by to visit. Ruth was also an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Toledo.

On November 19, 2022, she was invited into her next life by her best friend, Jesus, where she will join her daughter Jennifer, two grandchildren, a loving brother, both parents and a long list of friends and extended family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.