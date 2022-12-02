Ruth Mae Kier

Ruth Kier loved red lipstick, dressing up, and attending the symphony with the love of her life, Roly (Roland Kalez). She also relished a good laugh, a good shop, dancing around the house, traveling to interesting places, entertaining her many friends, and fixing a cup of tea or a proper gin martini for anyone who stopped by to visit. Ruth was also an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Toledo.
On November 19, 2022, she was invited into her next life by her best friend, Jesus, where she will join her daughter Jennifer, two grandchildren, a loving brother, both parents and a long list of friends and extended family.
In this life, she leaves behind daughter, K. Scarlett Kier and son Scott Bryan Kier, grandchildren, Carolyn Palmer Bryant (Adam), Bryan Francis Kier (Amanda), Caitlin Elizabeth Kier, as well a great grandchildren Ryleigh Palmer, Logan Bryant, and George Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Roly Kalez, and his children Mark Kalez (Crystal) and Debra Parr (Tom).
In 1999, after 26 years with Honeywell, Ruth returned to small town life in Newport, Oregon. She flourished in her new community and her bright smile and joyful enthusiasm were a regular part of the Visual Arts Center, Performing Arts Center, Jazz Festival, Paper Arts Festival, Sam Case School Reading Pals Program, Sacred Heart Church, Trinity United Methodist, the Christian Life Community, and The Inner Journey Book Club of which she was the founding member. In 2013, she met the great love of her life, Roly, and they enjoyed many good years together.
She will be laid to rest next to her mother and surrounded by generations of ancestors in Pinhook, Indiana, where she was born. A Celebration of Life will be held locally at Trinity United Methodist Church in Toledo On December 10 at 11am. The family hopes you will come celebrate. Shuttle service will be available from the old bank property next to the Thriftway store. Ruth always enjoyed a good party.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Grace Wins Haven in Newport as well as Trinity Unity Thrift Store in Toledo.
Ruth loved her life and her greatest wish is that each of us show one another a small kindness or even just a smile each and every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.