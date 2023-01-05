Ron Schleiger September 26, 1955 – December 22, 2022 Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ron Schleiger Age 67 died on December 22, 2022 after a long battle with an illness.He was born in Portland Oregon on September 26, 1955 the youngest of twin boys.He is survived by his wife Karen. They were together for 42 years.Daughters Ahndiae Tobi Mason of Portland Oregon, Rose West of Concorde, Ca. Son Chris Schleiger of Siletz Oregon.Grand Children Gabe, Nathan and David of Concorde Ca.His Brother John Schleiger of Capalis Wa. Sisters, Karen Askin of Castle Rock Wa. Debbie Schleiger of Toledo, Oregon and Diana Schleiger of Toledo Oregon.And many nieces and nephews.Any donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Karen Askin Capalis Wa Nathan David Chris Schleiger Concorde Gabe Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News City of Newport honors employees Crowds peer into mist for whales Bad weather makes good training Homeless have nowhere to go Hazard warning issued for Yaquina Bay Lincoln City bars cars at beach, curbs storage on public streets ‘Artistry in Wood’ show is back Pacific Power increases rates Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
