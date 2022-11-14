Roger Vice

Roger Kent Vice, 72, a resident of Manvel, TX, formerly of Crosby, TX passed away from cancer September 27, 2022, in Houston, TX. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT, on September 7, 1950, and was of the Christian faith. He graduated from Idaho State University in 1974 with a BS in Parks and Recreation. Roger served in the Idaho Army National Guard.

An avid snow skier, he worked at Bogus Basin Ski Area for 19 years and helped develop their night skiing program in addition to serving as a Wildland Fire Investigator for the Bureau of Land Management in Boise in the summers.

