Robert Green Jr.

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert C Green Jr, 72, of Sublimity, Oregon on October 22, 2022, from complications of lung cancer. He was born in Toledo, Oregon to Robert (Bob) Green Sr & Mary (Mickey) Green (Robinson). Robert grew up in Newport, Oregon where his parents owned and operated Green Electric. He graduated from Newport High School in 1968, then attended Central Oregon Community College before joining the IBEW. After his father’s passing, he and his brothers took over running the family business, Green Electric. He then went on to work for Hawkeye Construction & PGE, retiring in 2020. Robert enjoyed classic cars and Chevy trucks, off-roading on motorcycles and ATV’s, being outdoors while hunting, fishing, and camping. His real passion was spending time with his family and going to their activities while watching the grandkids grow.
He is predeceased by his father Robert C Green Sr (1983), Mickey Green (2003), and brother Douglas Green (2003).
He is survived by his wife Daryl Foti Green; brother Tim Green and his daughters Samantha, Alison and her husband JR Robbins; daughter Jennifer (Green) Sprinkle and her husband Rod, granddaughters Madilyn & Sydney; son Brandon Green and his wife Karee, granddaughter Taylin Buldoc-Green, grandson Camden; stepson Mike Foti and his wife Barb, granddaughter Megan and her husband Steve, great grandson Dakota, and grandson Christopher Foti; and numerous cousins and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Elks Lodge in Silverton, Oregon beginning at 2pm. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and share their memories. In Lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or Providence Heart Institute in Portland.
