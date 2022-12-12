Reginald Murray Bell died peacefully on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his good friends Kelvin, Bob, Don, Ed, and Reg’s partner Jan. With a Rolling Stones playlist serenading him, Reg rode the big wave to his final destination, just as he desired.
Reg was born in Long Beach, CA on November 27, 1942, to Reg Sr. and Evelyn (Murray) Bell. The family moved to San Diego where he graduated from Point Loma High School and attended San Diego State. While a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, Reg met his future wife, Miriam. They eloped in Idaho, their marriage spanning over 50 years until her death in 2013.
Miriam and Reg raised their family in San Diego, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista. With a career in banking, accounting, and as the owner of Bell’s Liquor Mart in Oceanside, Reg was an avid surfer, riding the waves from Point Loma to his favorite Carlsbad spot: Tamarack State Beach. The quintessential surfer dude, he loved the waves, classic cars, and rock and roll. Reg was passionate about his cars, especially his Ford Woody station wagon which was his favorite. He showcased his collection of rebuilt and classic cars at events in California, Wisconsin, and Oregon.
Miriam and Reg moved to Coquille, Oregon in 1997, remodeled their beautiful Craftsman home, then journeyed on to Wisconsin to be close to family. While in Oregon and Wisconsin, Reg rediscovered his youthful love of art while training with a master carver. He began drawing again, and he built an award winning portfolio of wood carved animals and carousel horses, stained glass, and pencil art. Although color blind, his pencil drawings are colorful, creative, and whimsical. Reg exhibited his craft and won awards and honorable mentions at shows in Oregon and Wisconsin.
With a move back to Newport, Oregon in 2010 Reg continued to showcase his art and cars. He continued to take art classes and dabbled in the local theater. Reg and Miriam dedicated their time to Al Anon and Alcoholics Anonymous, guiding and supporting others. This was a 40-year path for Reg. He was a kind man, candid, caring, with a silly, wry, sense of humor.
We wish to thank his good friend Kelvin for his kind care and friendship to Reg. And, for Kelvin’s support of family members after Reg’s passing. He helped tremendously, for which we are so grateful. We also wish to thank Christina at Good Samaritan in Corvallis for her amazing compassion, heartfelt care and time spent with Reg at the end of his days. Christina created the Rolling Stones playlist Reg requested as he transitioned. The family is also grateful to the doctors and nurses at Good Samaritan for the care Reg received.
Reg was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Miriam; He is survived by his friends in the AA community: Kelvin, Bob, Don, and Ed, sisters in-law Janell Saber and Martha Armstrong, his loving partner Jan Watson, cousin, Kathleen Hinckley, grandchildren Caitlyn (John), Sarah, Kayla, Jena, Evelyn, Olivia, Gabby, Brandon, Lauren, Kristy, and Nathan, friends John and Sandy Hoss, and sons Peter and Matthew. Reg dearly loved his family, and his family of friends.
Lastly, Reg was very active in the arts community in Newport. Donations may be made to Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr, Newport, OR 97365) in memory of Reginald Bell. His artistic statement was: “I do my best because I love the journey.”
Reg’s ashes will be scattered in the new year in Carlsbad. Please contact Janell Saber at janell@got.net for information.
Cowabunga Reg, you are dearly missed, we love you.
