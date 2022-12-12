Reginald Murray Bell

Reginald Murray Bell died peacefully on May 10, 2022, surrounded by his good friends Kelvin, Bob, Don, Ed, and Reg’s partner Jan. With a Rolling Stones playlist serenading him, Reg rode the big wave to his final destination, just as he desired.

Reg was born in Long Beach, CA on November 27, 1942, to Reg Sr. and Evelyn (Murray) Bell. The family moved to San Diego where he graduated from Point Loma High School and attended San Diego State. While a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, Reg met his future wife, Miriam. They eloped in Idaho, their marriage spanning over 50 years until her death in 2013.

