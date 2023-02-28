Raymond Jones

Raymond S. Jones Jr, born on December 23, 1929, in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Olive Irene Miller and Raymond S. Jones. He passed away on February 10, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 93.

Raymond’s father worked in construction, so the family moved every 2 to 6 weeks for many years before settling in Evanston, Wyoming. Raymond served in the Navy as a corpsman for 5 years and was a veteran of the Korean war. His early years of roaming the country gave Ray a deep desire for stability and home and he found that in Toledo, Oregon. Ray went to work at Georgia Pacific in Toledo the year after it opened and spent his career there until his retirement, working for the Pulp Mill. It’s also where he met his wife, Betty, which he often said was the best thing to ever happen to him.

