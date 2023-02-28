Raymond Jones

Raymond S. Jones Jr, born on December 23, 1929, in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Olive Irene Miller and Raymond S. Jones. He passed away on February 10, 2023, of natural causes at the age of 93.
Raymond’s father worked in construction, so the family moved every 2 to 6 weeks for many years before settling in Evanston, Wyoming. Raymond served in the Navy as a corpsman for 5 years and was a veteran of the Korean war. His early years of roaming the country gave Ray a deep desire for stability and home and he found that in Toledo, Oregon. Ray went to work at Georgia Pacific in Toledo the year after it opened and spent his career there until his retirement, working for the Pulp Mill. It’s also where he met his wife, Betty, which he often said was the best thing to ever happen to him.
Ray was a Mason. Over the years he hunted, fished, became an avid archer, frequent golfer and generally enjoyed life in the Pacific Northwest. He was happiest spending time in nature, alone, when he wasn’t with his wife. Together, he and Betty loved square dancing and the friendships that they made through that activity. They also loved volunteering at the aquarium in Newport, where Ray used his chemistry knowledge to help with water testing. They also enjoyed spending time with their series of beloved dogs.
Ray is survived by his son Chris, daughter-in-law Telma, his daughter Elissa, his son-in-law Mike, his grandson Zach, and his nephew Orville.
Betty passed away in December of 2022 and like the hero of many a love story, Ray missed her terribly and didn’t last much longer without her. They celebrated 54 years of marriage in 2022 and are reunited now.
