Phillip Boyd Feller, aged 86, passed in his sleep at Lebanon Community Hospital on February 5th.
Born November 11th, 1936 in Salem to Wilfred and Alice Feller, Phillip’s long life embodied the American Dream and he never failed to appreciate a moment of it.
After graduating in Newport High School’s class of 1955, Phil’s thirst to experience all of life’s wonders lead him to the Army where between driving ammunition trucks through the narrow streets of Bad Kissingen, Germany and galavanting about Europe with his best friend Carl on his days off, he found the time to fall in love.
Phil met Erika at a Halloween party, whether it was love at first sight or not was debated over many a joyous dinner table. No matter who you asked though, Phil was smitten. He didn’t even speak her language so he brought a translator on their first date. After precious few weeks of courtship, it was time for Phil to go home and he knew, with the same quiet certainty that always guided him, that he needed to spend the rest of his life with her. So in broken German, he asked Erika to marry him and she said yes!
Phil and Erika were married November 28th, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newport and celebrated their 61st anniversary before Erika preceded him in death in 2021.
Phillip is survived by his children David and Christine, his grandchildren Jason, Susan, Gabbi, Nicholas, David, Marissa and Allyson and his great grandchildren Killian, Sebastian, Emerson, and Sullivan.
Services will be held at Eureka Cemetery in Newport on March 25th at 10:00 am with private reception to follow.
