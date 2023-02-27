On December 8th, 2022, Philip Arthur Peterson passed away at the age of 80.
Phil was born September 2nd, 1942 to Ernest and Ellen (Milde) Peterson. Phil (Punky, high school nickname) graduated from Astoria High School (’60) and received his teaching degree from Oregon College of Education (’68) in Monmouth, OR.
While attending college, Phil met Ricki Sullivant and married in 1963, they welcomed their only child, Jana Svea in 1964. Upon graduation, Phil began teaching language arts, social studies, and math at Coquille Middle School. Phil grew up on the ocean, as his father was a commercial fisherman and spent his summers fishing with his dad. As it turns out, that was his true calling and after three years of teaching he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and became a Commercial Fisherman. Eventually, the family moved to Newport and that became home for over 40+ years where he fished salmon, tuna, halibut, and crab. While Newport was his home port, Phil fished up and down the West Coast from San Francisco to Illwaco, and one summer he even went as far up as Alaska. Phil was known to have some of the prettiest boats in the fleet as he loved to meticulously polish brass, and keep all the wood beautifully painted and stained. His favorite boats were the Jesse B, Valhalla ll, and his last boat, Silver Sea.
Phil was a USCG Certified Marine Safety Instructor and he was well-respected among his peers and known to be a fair and kind man.
As he aged, the hard life of a fisherman caught up with him and he had to sell the Silver Sea. He never quit talking about getting another boat and his main pastime was looking at boats for sale online as his bad hips made it impossible for him to walk the docks. When his grandson, Kai, became interested in recreational fishing, Phil took that up as well. He had never actually fished on land so they learned together. They didn’t catch a fish, but having quality time with his grandson was worth it. Phil didn’t have many hobbies as commercial fishing was his life, but he did enjoy going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and being a wonderful Papa. No one ever thought he’d leave the coast, but he did move up to Beaverton to be near his daughter and grandchildren- Kai and Ella.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Ernest, his mother, Ellen, his sisters Ernestine and Dorothy, and his brother, Davey. He is survived by his ex-wife, Ricki- whom he remained good friends with after divorcing in 2012, his daughter, Jana (Paul), his grandchildren, Kai and Ella. Phil will be remembered for his “Swedish-style” storytelling, his dry sense of humor, and his favorite sayings such as “ well I’ll-be-gosh-darned” and “Oh, Jeez, ya don’t say”. At Phil’s request, there will be no services held and his ashes will be spread at sea. Our hope is that Phil is where the seas are calm and the fish are biting.
