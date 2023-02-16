Nancy Watson Fowler Batchelor

Nancy Caroline Watson Fowler Batchelor died from a brief battle with brain cancer with her children Eric Fowler of Redmond and Robin Fowler Camire of Greenville, South Carolina at her side.
She was born on February 19, 1951 to Ray Emerson and Mary Sue Watson in Gaffney, South Carolina. She married Gerry Fowler in Newport on May 9, 1975 and they had 2 children. Nancy worked for the Employment Office in Toledo and Newport until she retired in 1996. She was very active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts while her children were growing up. Nancy knew NO stranger and was loved by all her met her.
She moved to Chaplin, South Carolina in 1996 and married Ricky H Batchelor. She worked for Broadriver Auto for many years there. In 2019 she returned home to Oregon and recoded in Redmond.
On January 20, 2023 she went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with her Mom, Dad, and sister, Judy Watson Gottschalk who preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children Eric and Robin; sisters Penny Kinion (Raymond) of Chitwood, Kay Parks (Terry) of Terrebonne, Becky Moore of Redmond, Sandi McClain of Salina Kansas, and Cindy Bray of Siletz; brothers Jay Watson of Toledo, Randy Watson of Siletz, and Rick Watson of Siletz. Grandchildren Connor, Courtney, and Caleb Fowler of Redmond and Bree and Laney Batchelor of Columbia South Carolina. Also many loved nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life on February 25th at 1:00 at the Elks in Toledo.
