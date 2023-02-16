Nancy Watson Fowler Batchelor

Nancy Caroline Watson Fowler Batchelor died from a brief battle with brain cancer with her children Eric Fowler of Redmond and Robin Fowler Camire of Greenville, South Carolina at her side.

She was born on February 19, 1951 to Ray Emerson and Mary Sue Watson in Gaffney, South Carolina. She married Gerry Fowler in Newport on May 9, 1975 and they had 2 children. Nancy worked for the Employment Office in Toledo and Newport until she retired in 1996. She was very active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts while her children were growing up. Nancy knew NO stranger and was loved by all her met her.

