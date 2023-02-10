Nancy “Perk” Plant, 87, of Newport, Oregon, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 in Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Perk was born in Port Jefferson, New York, to Harold and Dorothy Elting on December 10, 1935. She received her nickname, Perky (because of her effervescent personality), while in 8th grade in New Jersey. She received her undergraduate degree at Montclair State Teacher’s College and her master’s degree at Kean University. Perk taught eighth grade english prior to marrying and after her children were grown went back to school to earn her master’s degree. She was a beloved high school guidance counselor for many years.
Perk was active in the New Jersey chapter of AAUW and starred in many roles with the Watchung Valley Players, a New Jersey theater group. After relocating to Oregon in 2001, she volunteered for the Shakespeare Summer Camp at the PAC in Newport for 16 years. Perk was a creative seamstress and quilter and loved time on the beach in Lavallette, New Jersey, with family and friends.
Perk is survived by her husband, George, (a former high school classmate she reconnected with), children, Meg, Jeff and Jodi, daughter-in-law, Sonya, son-in-law, Wayne, grandchildren, Zachary and Lillian, step-children, Gail and Dean, and step-grandson, Slater. She also leaves sister, Joanne, niece, Susan, nephews, Peter and Andrew, many friends and former students. She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Bill.
Perk will be remembered by her warm heart, sense of humor and her capacity to lovingly listen to anyone with a problem no matter their age or circumstance.
Perk’s family would like to extend their gratitude to SPCH’s third floor, end-of-life care team.
The family does not plan a local memorial service but will scatter her ashes into the Atlantic Ocean in Lavallette. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Samaritan Pacific Health District Foundation, 930 SW Abbey St., Newport, OR 97365 or the Newport Performing Arts Center Shakespeare Camp, 777 W. Olive St., Newport, OR 97365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.