Nancy “Perk” Plant

Nancy “Perk” Plant, 87, of Newport, Oregon, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023 in Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.

Perk was born in Port Jefferson, New York, to Harold and Dorothy Elting on December 10, 1935. She received her nickname, Perky (because of her effervescent personality), while in 8th grade in New Jersey. She received her undergraduate degree at Montclair State Teacher’s College and her master’s degree at Kean University. Perk taught eighth grade english prior to marrying and after her children were grown went back to school to earn her master’s degree. She was a beloved high school guidance counselor for many years.

