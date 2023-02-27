Nancy Carole Beckham, age 71, died unexpectedly from heart failure on February 18, 2023, at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City Arizona. She was born on February 25, 1951 in Portland, OR, the daughter of Carmel C. Province and Mary F. (Roland) Province. She resided the first 18 years of her life in Lafayette, Oregon.
Nancy graduated from McMinnville High School in 1969. She then enrolled in Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Oregon from 1969 to 1973. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Nancy married Ron Beckham on September 18, 1971. Nancy and Ron served in the Peace Corps in Tonga from 1973 to 1975. She started her career as an Elementary Teacher for Lincoln County School District in 1981. She taught in the classroom at 3 different elementary schools in LCSD. She also spent some time as a Title One Reading Coordinator and a Talented and Gifted Coordinator. She retired from LCSD in 2007 but took one more job at an International School in Kazakhstan in 2012-13.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her sister Patty (Province) Booth. She is survived by her sisters Stella Kennedy, Arline Lowe, and Peggy Province; her husband Ron Beckham, her brothers in-law Mike Beckham and his wife Donna, and John Beckham and his wife Sandra; her sisters-in-law Susan Anderson, Pamela Beckham Rausch and her husband Dennis Rausch; her sons Bradley Beckham, his wife Rebecca Harding and their daughters Sydney and Sloane, and Andrew Beckham, his wife Lisa Floyd and their daughter Hannah; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy and Ron loved to travel, having gone to over 20 countries. Nancy loved to read and do a little quilting. She played Canasta with her girl friends and Mahjong with her husband. Both those games came with a glass or two of wine.
A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held at the Hallmark Inn on Elizabeth Street in Newport, Oregon; on Saturday March 4th, starting a 2:00 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.