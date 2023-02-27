Nancy Beckham

Nancy Carole Beckham, age 71, died unexpectedly from heart failure on February 18, 2023, at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City Arizona. She was born on February 25, 1951 in Portland, OR, the daughter of Carmel C. Province and Mary F. (Roland) Province. She resided the first 18 years of her life in Lafayette, Oregon.

Nancy graduated from McMinnville High School in 1969. She then enrolled in Oregon College of Education in Monmouth, Oregon from 1969 to 1973. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Nancy married Ron Beckham on September 18, 1971. Nancy and Ron served in the Peace Corps in Tonga from 1973 to 1975. She started her career as an Elementary Teacher for Lincoln County School District in 1981. She taught in the classroom at 3 different elementary schools in LCSD. She also spent some time as a Title One Reading Coordinator and a Talented and Gifted Coordinator. She retired from LCSD in 2007 but took one more job at an International School in Kazakhstan in 2012-13.

