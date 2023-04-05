Michele Longo Eder was born on the Fourth of July, 1954 in Albany, NY to Joseph and Betty Longo. She died at 68 in her oceanfront home at Agate Beach. Michele was taken by lung cancer, with metastasis to the brain.

Forty-seven years an Oregonian, she loved this coast and its community. She came west after graduating with honors in political science from Johns Hopkins University. Took a law degree from Lewis & Clark School of Law and began practicing in Lincoln City. With her intelligence, tenacity, uncommon grace, and generosity of spirit, it is no wonder that she has left such a positive legacy.

