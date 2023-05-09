Mary Christine Beal

Mary, 65. died at McKenzie Manor Memory Care in Eugene on April 13, 2023 after a two year struggle with her health following a debilitating stroke. Mary was born in Salem, Oregon, the youngest of four children of parents Donna Beal and Paul Beal. She graduated from North High, briefly attended Willamette University while living on the North Fork of the Santiam River in the family cabin and then attended UCLA in Video Production and got her doctorate from OSU. Mary taught video production at several universities: East Oregon, Western Illinois and Cal State Sacramento and loved movies and her work in this area. She wrote scripts for the smirf cartoons and started her own agency, The MB Agency, to edit and promote the scripts of others. Mary loved the outdoors: hiking, camping and boating on local rivers wherever she lived. Where ever she went she also had a dog she loved and usually named PeeDee. She also loved travel in places like Spain, Belize, Jamaica, England and Greece. She was very artistic and creative loving design and color. Mary married David Eugene Weaverling in Jamaica in 1995 and shared her life with him until her death. In 2012 they moved from Rancho Cordova, California back home to the Little North Fork where they lived until the Beachie Creek Fire of 2020 destroyed their home. Several months after the fire, Mary suffered a stroke the effects of which would end her life. Her husband, David, died four days after Mary did in a fatal car crash. She is survived by her mother and three siblings. She is loved and missed.
