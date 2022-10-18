Leonard Reinertsen 1942 – 2022 Oct 18, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leonard Reinertsen passed away on October 7, 2022 in Newport, OR. He was born on June 5, 1942 to Henry Reinertsen and Lola May Thompson.He was a millwright, commercial fisherman, and enjoyed hunting. He was honorably dis charged after 3 years in the Army.Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lola Reinertsen; and brother, Ralph Reinertsen.Leonard was survived by his brother and sister in-law, Wayne and Judy Reinertsen; sister-in-law, Diane Reinertsen; and nieces and nephews.There will be a memorial on October 21, 2022 at Bateman Funeral Home in Newport at 2pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leonard Reinertsen Law Wayne In-law Diane Reinertsen Henry Reinertsen Judy Reinertsen Ralph Reinertsen Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sam Case teacher arraigned in custody Gate installed at Big Creek NOAA: Gray whale numbers continue to decline Family Fun Art Fest Oct. 22 Newport boys draw again Sam Case PE teacher arrested on child porn charges 100 years of quality education Music from Newport Symphony Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Big Clean Swell | The PNW 2022 Casey Felton Jan 25, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
