Larry Franck (aka “Uncle Larry”, aka “Coach”) was born in Forest Grove, Oregon on December 19, 1947, to Robert and Verda (Jackie) Franck. When he was 5 his family moved to Newport where Larry attended grades 1-8, playing all middle school sports and summer baseball. In 1962 the family moved to Lowell, Oregon where Larry once again played school sports during his freshman and sophomore years. In 1964 Larry moved back to Newport where he continued playing sports through his junior and senior years at NHS. After graduation Larry attended University of Oregon and pitched freshman baseball until an injury sidelined his career. He was thereafter a die-hard life-long Oregon Ducks fan.
After college Larry worked at a few different jobs trying to find his niche. It wasn’t too many years until he found that he had a gift in building things. That’s when he began a life-long career in the construction industry. He worked for others building homes in Eugene, a lumber mill in Alaska, and homes, condos, and commercial on the Oregon Coast. He eventually created Larry Franck Construction and worked for years in the Lincoln County area until he retired to tend the family farm. Larry built anything and everything but was especially fond of the numerous fancy bird houses that still provide enjoyment for everyone at the farm.
Larry never had children of his own. But he had his niece and nephews who meant the world to him. He coached them all, as well as a countess number of other Newport area youth, for 20 years. “Uncle Larry” and “Coach” were his monikers. Every summer there were baseball team or youth group camp outs at Larry’s cabin, a truly special location on the Siletz River.
Larry never enjoyed anything more than spending time with family and the great-nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports fan, there was always a game on the TV. He had a big heart, a big personality, and a sense of humor. Larry never met a stranger, he would converse with anyone about anything. And Larry was a truly good friend to all of those who knew him.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Verda (Jackie) Franck and sister Lynette Franck (Lorimor).
Larry is survived by his sister Cindy Franck and Ellen, brother-in-law Lonnie Lorimor and Carla, nephew Tony Lorimor and Connie, niece Leslie Doty and Donavan, nephew Brian Lorimor and Cassie, and nephew Ethan Lorimor. And his great nephews and nieces Cooper Lorimor, Max McDonough and Violet, Carya McDonough, Kieran Doty, Jacob Lorimor, and Kellyn Lorimor.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Siletz, Oregon on Saturday, May 6 at 11am. A private burial service will follow. There will also be a viewing at Bateman Funeral Home in Newport, Oregon on Friday, May 5 from 3-5pm.
The family suggests contributions in Larry’s honor be made to the Newport Baseball and Softball Association (checks to NBASA, PO Box 1956, Newport, OR, 97365).
