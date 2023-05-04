Larry Franck (aka “Uncle Larry”, aka “Coach”) was born in Forest Grove, Oregon on December 19, 1947, to Robert and Verda (Jackie) Franck. When he was 5 his family moved to Newport where Larry attended grades 1-8, playing all middle school sports and summer baseball. In 1962 the family moved to Lowell, Oregon where Larry once again played school sports during his freshman and sophomore years. In 1964 Larry moved back to Newport where he continued playing sports through his junior and senior years at NHS. After graduation Larry attended University of Oregon and pitched freshman baseball until an injury sidelined his career. He was thereafter a die-hard life-long Oregon Ducks fan.

After college Larry worked at a few different jobs trying to find his niche. It wasn’t too many years until he found that he had a gift in building things. That’s when he began a life-long career in the construction industry. He worked for others building homes in Eugene, a lumber mill in Alaska, and homes, condos, and commercial on the Oregon Coast. He eventually created Larry Franck Construction and worked for years in the Lincoln County area until he retired to tend the family farm. Larry built anything and everything but was especially fond of the numerous fancy bird houses that still provide enjoyment for everyone at the farm.

