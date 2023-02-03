Keith Latham 10/21/1955 - 2/2/2023 Feb 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keith Latham (67) died on February 2nd in Salem, Oregon. He is survived by his two children Kody and Kourtney, as well as his grandchildren Alsea and Parker.Keith loved the coast, crabbing and fishing, rock collecting, and lighting off illegal fireworks.In honor of his wishes, in lieu of a funeral, his two children will be chartering a boat on the Oregon coast and taking his ashes out to sea. Keith will be missed by all who knew him.May he rest in peace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Minch named Toledo Jr./Sr. principal Colorful coastal spectacle State awards $1.3 million for ‘Safe Routes’ Fireworks prices skyrocket Newport lands $6 million for Yaquina Head Tigers battle in final home meet Tolan meets the public Program trains future electricians Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Video Meteor Shower at the Coast Casey Felton Updated Jun 27, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
