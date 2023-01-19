Judith Germain

Judie and partner, Pahl Scharping, died together and of natural causes in their home on December 17th. They lived a life of love and devotion to one another. They are now together, in love, for eternity.
Judie lived in Portland for 50 years, but the beautiful Oregon Coast was calling to her, and she has happily spent the rest of her years here.
To know Judie and Pahl was to love them. They were active in volunteer projects. They met, volunteering together at The Oregon Coast Aquarium decades ago and continued until the past few years. Their passion project, though, was the Friends of Lincoln County Animal Shelter. They were amongst the founding volunteers after the shelter lost its county funding, and helped spearhead the Pick of the Liter thrift store, which has now raised over one million dollars for the animals. They made a huge difference.
Judie was beautiful, inside and out. She was intelligent, kind-hearted, and funny when she wanted to be. She will be greatly missed.
Judie is survived by sisters, Lynda Stewart and Wendy Gilberd; children, Katrina and Trevor Kitchen; grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Elise Yungeberg, Linzy Ebukam, and Trevor James Kitchen; and great-grandchildren, London and Winston Yungeberg, Kylee Johnson, and Zimuzo Ebukam.
We know they'd appreciate contributions to the Friends of Lincoln County Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers.
