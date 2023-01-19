Judith Germain

Judie and partner, Pahl Scharping, died together and of natural causes in their home on December 17th. They lived a life of love and devotion to one another. They are now together, in love, for eternity.

Judie lived in Portland for 50 years, but the beautiful Oregon Coast was calling to her, and she has happily spent the rest of her years here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.