Joseph A. Macfarland of Newport, OR, died on January, 6, 2023. He was born in 1940 to Joseph E. and Marie Dragani Macfarland of Elmont, NY. Educated at Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY, and Manhattan College, he earned his M.D. at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians, followed by a residency at the University of Michigan. He was married to Kathleen (Kit) Callaghan, of Troy, NY, in 1963, and in 1965 they had a son, Joseph C. Macfarland. In 1969-71, Joe served as a physician in the U.S. Army in Sinop, Turkey, and Fort Meade, MD, and was discharged as a major. For twenty years, he practiced medicine at the Student Health Center at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Joe remained an avid Tarheel even after he retired from medicine in 1991, when he and Kit moved to the Oregon coast, Newport, where he worked as a handyman, gardener, and landscaper for fifteen years. He loved sports, playing baseball, tennis, and basketball (even with his grandchildren). A skilled pool player, he also loved croquet on the beach. Joe and Kit were lovers of art; favorite travel destinations included France, Ireland, and Italy. A voracious reader, it seemed he had read through every notable novelist of the last century and beyond. His preferred work was gardening; his gardens were a wonder to those who meandered through their winding paths. Joe and Kit were married for 55 years, until Kit died in 2019. He is survived by his son, Joe, his wife, Talke, and their children, Sophie and Cornelius (Neil) Macfarland (Michelle Etchison), as well as by his two sisters, Marialena Winner, New York, NY, and Diane Romero, Garden City, NY.
