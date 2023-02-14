John McKevitt

John William McKevitt, 71, left this world suddenly for his heavenly home on January 19, 2023, in an automobile accident. He was born the younger of two boys on September 26, 1951, in Portland, Oregon, to Robert Allen McKevitt Sr and Lillian Yvonne “Tiny” Jonsrud McKevitt. John grew up in Lincoln City (Oceanlake), Oregon, where his family operated theatres from Lincoln City to Newport. When John was old enough to work in the theatres, he worked at the Lakeside Theatre (now Bijou) in Lincoln City and their drive-in theatre.

John attended elementary/junior high schools of DeLake, Taft and Oceanlake, graduating in 1969 from Taft High School. He began his college education at Oregon College of Education where he majored in art education with a music minor. He then refocused his attention to safe drinking water and pursued courses at Lane Community College and Linn-Benton Community College where he earned his Associate of Science Degree in Environmental Technology. John had a long successful career of over 40 years in fresh water technology and management, commissioning and operating surface water treatment plants. He worked for the City of Lincoln City in several water management and development capacities and as the Public Works Director. He also worked for and managed fresh water systems in Lake Oswego, Seaside, Portland Water Bureau, Coos Bay North Bend Water Board, Clackamas River Water, and also worked on a research project for Intel. John served on numerous boards and commissions, and achieved numerous certifications, as he was always looking for ways to improve water treatment. He passionately loved his work since it involved a combination of microbiology, chemistry, physics and electricity. John was an excellent teacher, instructing many seminar courses in water technology. In his early years, he even drove log truck, as his grandpa had done—and he loved it.

