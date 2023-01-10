Over the years, most family vacations were spent in Newport with John’s parents; and in 2005, John and Karmen moved to Newport. John worked at several different cooking positions in Newport, including Quimby’s, Sylvia Beach Hotel and Head Start, where he loved hearing the young students greet him, “Hello Chef John,” everyday. His final job, before retirement was being hired on with OSU Ships Ops as relief cook on the Wecoma. He loved working on the ships and talked about the wonderful shipmates and scientists he got to meet. He was on the last voyage of the Wecoma; and served on the Oceanus, as well.
During his off time, John loved making stain glass art, agate lampshades, gardening, bird watching and talking to his neighbors while working on garage projects. But, perhaps his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandkids. John was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, and Papa. John loved deeply and lived boldly. You will always be with us in our hearts and thoughts, and we are so blessed that you shared your life with us.
John is survived by his wife Karmen of Newport, son Lance Vanderbeck and wife, Jillian of Newport and daughter Jenny Capdeville and husband, Aaron of Spokane. He also has 5 much beloved grandchildren: Jacob, Leola, Chloe, Charlotte, and Kellen. He is also survived by one brother Tom and a sister Ann. A service is planned on February 11th at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Newport. A reception will be held in the church hall, after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Veterans’ charity, of your choice, or to Sacred Heart Church.
