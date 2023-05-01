John Edstrom passed away at his home in Newport, Oregon. He spent his childhood in Connecticut, and was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Charlotte, and two brothers, Charles and Peter.
John was an avid scientist. He earned a BA in Biology, a Masters in Physiology, and a Doctorate in Pharmacology. He published a series of papers on the neurosystems of members of the Phylum Mollusca, and for the last years of his professional career worked at the Hatfield Marine Science Center as a Pharmacology research associate.
As an active and committed community member, John started the Newport chapter of Democracy for America and the Moving Train Book Club. John worked to support Lincoln County Community Rights. He was also dedicated to working with the immigrant community in Newport as a Board Member of Centro de Ayuda, and the Immigration Information Response Team.
John Edstrom was also one of the founders and longtime treasurer and IT support person for radio KYAQ. John was a quiet, modest man, but he had a wonderfully dry sense of humor and a very keen analytical mind. He was KYAQ’s only technical support person for many years, and he spent countless hours working to keep KYAQ on the air and in support of our volunteers.
We owe John a deep debt of gratitude for his technical skills and unflagging support, wry jokes, and sometimes contrarian perspective. His was a life of significance, and we are all diminished and saddened by his passing.
