John Edstrom passed away at his home in Newport, Oregon. He spent his childhood in Connecticut, and was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Charlotte, and two brothers, Charles and Peter.

John was an avid scientist. He earned a BA in Biology, a Masters in Physiology, and a Doctorate in Pharmacology. He published a series of papers on the neurosystems of members of the Phylum Mollusca, and for the last years of his professional career worked at the Hatfield Marine Science Center as a Pharmacology research associate.

