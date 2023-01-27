Jody Greene passed into the long good-night on December 13, 2022, with her husband and family gathered around her, at her home of 42 years, in Logsden, Oregon. Joanne "Jody" Mary Beck Greene, was born on September 19, 1952, in Cucamonga, CA., to her parents Larry & Rosemary (Chayka) Beck. She grew up with 4 siblings, Tony, Mike, Bonnie and her younger sister, Anne.
Jody moved to Newport, Oregon in 1971 after high school with a group of friends and made the area her home. During her early years in Newport, she worked on the docks filleting fish and other local work.
She met Kevin in Newport and they married on April 26, 1980 in Cucamonga with their large extended families celebrating with them.
Her strong interest in biological science led her to pursue certification and work as a Veterinarian Technician at Animal Medical Care in Newport. Later she worked in human medicine as a medical assistant in local medical specialties with Dr. Ashraf, OBGYN and with Dr. Konowalchuck, plastic surgery, and then she worked as a phlebotomist at the Siletz Clinic near her home.
She and Kevin lived their dream on the Logsden, Oregon farm where they created their life together. Their two boys and their niece grew up on the farm where they raised many varieties of rescued animals. She walked almost every day with her dogs and goats. They swam in the Siletz River and hosted many wonderful family and friends potluck gatherings. She loved gardening and for a time raised flowers to cut for local restaurant tables. Jody was a creative cook and she was well known for her Cucamonga Beans and other delicious dishes, as well as for preserving and canning all kinds of produce and fish. Summer camping trips and water skiing with family and friends were a highlight of her life.
Jody was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, sister and a steadfast friend to many. Her sons remember her as a loving mom who treated their friends with love as well. Her extended family was large and loved her smiling disposition. Jody's young nieces and nephews delighted in her lipstick kiss imprints that she left on their cheeks when she greeted them. All who knew Jody will remember her smile and her gentle hand with animals and children. Jody was a generous, kind-hearted person. She valued family and friends above all.
Jody is survived by her husband, Kevin, of 42 years; her sons Ryan (Rebecca) Greene of Portland, OR and Conor (Alex Olmstead) Greene of Bend, OR; step-son Sean (Denise) of Eugene, OR; grandchildren; Alysha, Lincoln, Layton, Brixton, Kalina and Phoebe; sister Bonnie Beck; brothers; Tony Beck and Mike Beck; niece; Cassandra Beck (Stephen) Way; numerous brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family and friends whose lives were positively influenced by knowing her.
Jody was predeceased by her sister, Anne Beck.
Caring for animals was an important aspect of her life and volunteer time to animal rescues or care of animals in need would be a fitting tribute to the memory of Jody.
A Remembrance Gathering and Potluck will be held March 18, 2023 at the Logsden Community Center.
