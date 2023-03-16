McCulley

Joan Jeanette McCulley (Rissell) was born August 20, 1935 in Winner South Dakota. She died February 16, 2023. She was 86 years old. She was daughter of Walt and Edna Rissell. She married Jim McCulley and was mother to K. Michael (Nomi) McCulley and Terri McCulley. Grandmother to Christopher (Beth) Lewallen, Katheryn (Curt) Chilcote, Craig (Ta’Lana) Lewallen and Katrina (Sandra) McCulley and 6 great grandchildren.

She moved with her family to Oregon when she was in middle school. She graduated from Salem High School in 1953. She learned to operate a Linotype and worked for various small newspapers around Oregon. Eventually the Linotype was replaced by computers. In Newport she worked for the News Times. When she retired she was working for Dick Fowler at The Lasting Impression.

