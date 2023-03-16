Joan Jeanette McCulley (Rissell) was born August 20, 1935 in Winner South Dakota. She died February 16, 2023. She was 86 years old. She was daughter of Walt and Edna Rissell. She married Jim McCulley and was mother to K. Michael (Nomi) McCulley and Terri McCulley. Grandmother to Christopher (Beth) Lewallen, Katheryn (Curt) Chilcote, Craig (Ta’Lana) Lewallen and Katrina (Sandra) McCulley and 6 great grandchildren.
She moved with her family to Oregon when she was in middle school. She graduated from Salem High School in 1953. She learned to operate a Linotype and worked for various small newspapers around Oregon. Eventually the Linotype was replaced by computers. In Newport she worked for the News Times. When she retired she was working for Dick Fowler at The Lasting Impression.
Joan camped with her husband and children. She enjoyed flower gardening and reading. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren at Black Butte Ranch riding bikes and enjoying BBQs. She was married to the love of her life for 69+ years.
A Memorial Service will be held March 18 at 1pm at Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport, Oregon.
James (Jim) Richard McCulley was born November 7, 1931. He died April 23, 2022. He was 90 years old. He was son of Lynn and Mary McCulley. Husband to Joan and father to K. Michael (Nomi) McCulley and Terri Lynn McCulley. Grandfather to Christopher (Beth) Lewallen, Katheryn (Curt) Chilcote, Craig (Ta’Lana) Lewallen and Katrina (Sandra) McCulley and 6 great grandchildren.
He lived all his life in Oregon. He had various jobs in his young years and after graduation from Dallas High School in 1948 he started working in hardware/lumberyards. He was in the National Guard for 10 years in the motorpool and enjoyed teaching how to drive and maneuver tanks. He opened Barrelhead Building Supply in Newport, Oregon in 1977. He enjoyed spending his days helping “do it yourselfers” get their projects done.
He hunted in his young years, camped with his family and taught his children how to fish and motorcycle ride. They enjoyed riding back trails. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren at Black Butte Ranch riding bikes and making breakfast and dinner on the BBQ. He enjoyed woodworking, trains, and planes and always had a dog by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 18 at 1pm at Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport, Oregon.
