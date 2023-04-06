Jasmine Anastasia Kimball, age 21, of Albany, Oregon, left us too soon on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Jasmine was born August 30, 2001, in Tucson, Arizona. She lived in Newport from age 4 to 12, then moving to Corvallis, where she attended Linus Pauling Middle School and then Corvallis High School. After her freshman year at Corvallis, she then moved to Albany, attending and ultimately graduating (in 2019) from West Albany High School, where she was a captain of the cheerleading team.
Jasmine worked at 1847 Bar & Grill in Lebanon, where she was recognized by many for her warmth, humor, and enthusiasm, even earning a group of “regulars” in her short time there whom she was always happy to see (and vice versa).
Jasmine married Parker Ringwald in 2021; although they later divorced, they remained friends afterwards.
Jasmine loved the outdoors, chasing sunsets, dancing, making people laugh, taking pictures, creating TikTok videos, and her beloved cat, Shady. She filled the world with her warmth and radiance. She lived boldly, loved fiercely, and when she laughed, she didn’t hold back. She was joyful, exciting, daring, and silly. She made everyone she met feel special and like they really mattered. Her goal was to live life to the fullest, and she truly did so in her short time in this world.
Jasmine is survived by her parents, Andrew and Amanda Kimball; her younger sisters, Leah and Emma; her younger brother, Isaac; her grandparents, Terry and Connie Branson, and Elizabeth Curran; her great-grandparents, Bjarn and Glafira Sorensen and Janice Branson; many aunts and uncles, Rey and Alicia Garcia, Joanna Jaspers, Maria Zuniga, Gary Branson, Terry and Breanna Branson, and Matthew Branson; and a host of other cousins, family and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held for Jasmine at the Boulder Falls Inn Event Center on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany will be handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.