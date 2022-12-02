On Monday, November 28, 2022, James H Shaw, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away. He was 87 years old. Jim was born on December 12, 1934 in Irondequoit, New York (near Rochester) to James Hoover Shaw, Sr. and Evelyn Mae Shaw. He graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1952 and New York State Ranger School in 1954. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and a minor in Wildlife at Syracuse University’s College of Forestry in 1957. He then joined the Air National Guard in Syracuse (the fighter interceptor wing) in a pilot slot. He spent six years in the U.S. Air Force in the active Air Force Reserves.
He was hired by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1958 in Forestry and Land Acquisition, spending the next 32 years acquiring lands for National Wildlife Refuges and dedicating his life to preserving beautiful spaces for future generations. Of all the places he worked and enjoyed, his work in Alaska was the highlight of his career. One of many crowning achievements was the Bald Eagle Endangered Species project. Other proud achievements included the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge in Hawaii and local projects like Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge and Beacon Rock State Park in the Columbia River Gorge. He cared deeply about protecting endangered species and was passionate about preserving their natural habitats. It was a perfect career for someone who enjoyed the outdoors.
He met the love of his life Rose, in Minneapolis. They built their lives together, raising three children and living all over the United States from Boston to Alaska. In November they celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
Jim was an avid hunter and loved his camping trips. He enjoyed crabbing, clamming and fishing and loved teaching his grandchildren about marine life. He was also passionate about flying and enjoyed his time with fellow pilots in the air. He also planted over 400 trees on his own property. Jim loved to putter around his shop and tinker with his Model A. He was a creative inventor who could repurpose anything. He told the truth, sometimes with brutal honesty, and he was loyal to a fault. He was always there to lend a helping hand with quiet acts of kindness.
He was active in the Newport Airport Committee, Bay City Cruisers, Gentleman’s Club, Oregon Hunter’s Association, Portland’s Model A Ford Club Beaver Chapter, Oregon Fish and Game, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Rose, daughters Laura and Julia, son Steven, sister Margaret Marante, and five grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Michael.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday December 11th at 2:00 pm at Trinity Methodist Church in Toledo, 383 NE Beech Street, Toledo, OR 97391. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the MMI Fellowship Fund to support graduate students at the Marine Mammal Institute, Hatfield Marine Science Center, Oregon State University, 2030 SE Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365; 541-867- 0202; mmioregonstate.edu. Or a donation to global reforestation: One Tree Planted, 145 Pine Haven Shores Road, Suite 1000D, Shelburne, Vermont 05482; 800- 408-7850; onetreeplanted.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.