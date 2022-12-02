JAMES H SHAW

On Monday, November 28, 2022, James H Shaw, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away. He was 87 years old. Jim was born on December 12, 1934 in Irondequoit, New York (near Rochester) to James Hoover Shaw, Sr. and Evelyn Mae Shaw. He graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1952 and New York State Ranger School in 1954. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and a minor in Wildlife at Syracuse University’s College of Forestry in 1957. He then joined the Air National Guard in Syracuse (the fighter interceptor wing) in a pilot slot. He spent six years in the U.S. Air Force in the active Air Force Reserves.

He was hired by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1958 in Forestry and Land Acquisition, spending the next 32 years acquiring lands for National Wildlife Refuges and dedicating his life to preserving beautiful spaces for future generations. Of all the places he worked and enjoyed, his work in Alaska was the highlight of his career. One of many crowning achievements was the Bald Eagle Endangered Species project. Other proud achievements included the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge in Hawaii and local projects like Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge and Beacon Rock State Park in the Columbia River Gorge. He cared deeply about protecting endangered species and was passionate about preserving their natural habitats. It was a perfect career for someone who enjoyed the outdoors.

