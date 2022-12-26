James Duane Bales peacefully passed in the presence of family on December 9th 2022, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Bales, his daughter Shelly Dockins married to Joe Dockins, daughter Sondra Yamanaka and son Kevin Bales married to Kelley Bales. Grandchildren Kelly Tryon, Taylor Dockins, Matt and Tianna Dockins, Tristan and Carole Dockins, Brandon and Brooke Yamanaka, Amanda and Kenny Mertens, Tyler Bales, Katey and Juan Beltran, Sarah and Matt Ferchland, Allison and Jalen Holt, Cherai Bales and Rachel Munoz. Great grand children Lucille, Jack , Arianna, Lynnea Dockins. AliDee and Rhylea Yamanaka. Lenley Mertens. Mila, Selena Holt and Emily Ferchland.
Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Velna Bales. His brothers Don and Ruth, Boyd and Maxine, Gary and Elsie Bales. Nephew Ronald Bales, nieces Sharon Summers and Patsy Andrews.
Jim was born September 22, 1939 in Corvallis, Oregon to Leonard and Velna of Fisher Oregon. He graduated from Waldport High in 1958, where he played football, basketball and baseball. On June 11th 1960 he married JoAnn Lamb in Waldport Oregon they were married 62 years. He was an active member of the Waldport community as a little league baseball coach, basketball coach and President of the Booster Club. He was also a member of the local Moose Lodge. As a young man he dreamed of being a timber faller, he realized that dream and fell timber for 32 years. He also enjoyed running heavy equipment, especially the bull dozer building road. In his free time he loved to read, hunting with family in Eastern Oregon and watching sports. He looked forward to annual family reunions where he could catch up with extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for sometime in the spring/summer of 2023 and will be announced at a later time.
