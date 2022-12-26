James Bales

James Duane Bales peacefully passed in the presence of family on December 9th 2022, at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Bales, his daughter Shelly Dockins married to Joe Dockins, daughter Sondra Yamanaka and son Kevin Bales married to Kelley Bales. Grandchildren Kelly Tryon, Taylor Dockins, Matt and Tianna Dockins, Tristan and Carole Dockins, Brandon and Brooke Yamanaka, Amanda and Kenny Mertens, Tyler Bales, Katey and Juan Beltran, Sarah and Matt Ferchland, Allison and Jalen Holt, Cherai Bales and Rachel Munoz. Great grand children Lucille, Jack , Arianna, Lynnea Dockins. AliDee and Rhylea Yamanaka. Lenley Mertens. Mila, Selena Holt and Emily Ferchland.

Preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Velna Bales. His brothers Don and Ruth, Boyd and Maxine, Gary and Elsie Bales. Nephew Ronald Bales, nieces Sharon Summers and Patsy Andrews.

