Henry Deja

Henry passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born to Tom and Maryann Deja on June 3, 1955 in Lakewood, Washington. His dad and uncle were partners in a family owned construction company with the office next to their house. In 1959, after his dad was injured, the company closed and the family relocated to Newport, Oregon where his dad was a partner and general manager of the Abbey Hotel, restaurant and bar located on the Bayfront. Henry grew up fishing and hunting the Oregon coast and graduated from Newport High School in 1973. He enlisted in the Army and spent most of his three year tour in Germany. After discharge, he returned to Oregon and began work with the US Forest Service in Portland. It was there he met the love of his life Sharon Crosby. When Sharon returned to her hometown of Juneau, Alaska to continue her Forest Service career, Henry followed and they were soon married in 1978. Henry held several interesting jobs including setting chokers in a swamp while wearing hip boots, until he settled at the US Postal Service where he stayed until retirement. After retiring, Henry and Sharon returned to Oregon in 2007, settling in Sweet Home. They enjoyed adventures including cruises, camping and fishing, and exploring the lower 48 in their motor home, making friends wherever they went.
Henry was preceded in death by his brother Jack, parents Tom and Maryann, and his wife Sharon. He is survived by his brothers Pat (Chris), Tom (Linna), his sister Maryann Smothers (Mark), and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.