Grace Virginia Morrison of Lincoln City, OR died March 11, 2023 at Regency Florence Rehab Center. She was 89 years old.
Grace was born Dec. 27, 1933 in Cicero, Illinois to Charles and Rose Clay. She had 2 half-brothers (Edward and William) and a half-sister (Evelyn), all much older than her.
After graduating high school, she worked for General Electric. Her coworker/friend introduced Grace to her brother-in-law, Jack Schaub. Grace and Jack married in Dec. 1952. They moved to Bensenville, Illinois where they raised their four children. Grace worked as a secretary for the junior high school, was a Brownie/Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, and participated in many community activities with her family.
In April 1972, they divorced and Grace moved to Carson City, Nevada to marry her high school sweet heart, Allan Mengler. Grace went to work for Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital as a ward secretary. She worked there forty years. Grace and Al also owned and operated The Bait Bucket in Lincoln Beach for some years. Al passed unexpectedly in Sept., 1990.
Grace married Curtis “Mike” Morrison in October 1994. They were together until Mike’s passing in June 2015.
After retiring from SNLH, Grace continued her presence there by volunteering. She also volunteered for the Oregon Coast Aquarium. She had a full social life, often enjoying lunch out with numerous friends. She was active with her many grandchildren. She especially enjoyed her road trips with her friend, Barb Kitterman.
Grace is survived by her children Jackie (Joe) Welch; Dan (Melinda) Schaub; Scott Schaub; Robin (Kelly) Mays; step-daughter, Vicki Stevens; Nephew, Bill (Millie) Divis; Niece, Lorna Stein; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be forever in our hearts.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at noon at the Beach Club, 2020 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City, OR.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Coast Humane Society or the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
