January 15, 1934 – January 13, 2023 George Russell Jan 30, 2023

George Wesley Russell 88 Passed peacefully on January 13, 2023 At Sea Aire Assisted Living in Yachats Oregon.George was born in Nampa, Idaho on January 15, 1934. His parents were George and Ruth Russell.Married Areta F. Pleger on April 10, 1953, together they had a son George E Russell.Eastern Oregon College B.S. Education University of Idaho Master of MusicGeorge was a music teacher, he taught in Umatilla, Helix, Wallowa, and Waldport Oregon from 1956-1990He was a member of the Lions Club in Waldport, and on the planning commission in Waldport. Was also a member of the Moose Lodge and Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble.He loved gardening, woodworking, making music, hunting, fishing, rv camping, and traveling. Loved to BBQ and smoke meat.He is survived by his son George E. Russell of North Powder, Oregon. Sister Alene Rucker, brother Carl Russell, grand-daughters Amie Hadley and Dana Bebout and 4 great grand children.Preceeded in death by His Father George E, Russell, Mother Areta F. Russell, Wife Areto F. Russell and his sister Beth Stephens.Graveside Services February 10,at 1 p.m. LaGrande, Oregon
