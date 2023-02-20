Gearldine Foss

Geraldine “Gerry” Bruns Foss, 85 years young, passed at her home in Yachats, Oregon surrounded by family to be with the Lord and her “Sweetie”. Roy Foss. They met in their childhood while he was visiting family in Harlem, Montana where she was born. Later, Roy returned to Montana, courted Gerry, swept her off of her feet. They moved to Roy’s home in Oregon, marrying in 1980. They worked hard and ran a nursery called Yaquina Nursery & Greenhouses, initially outside of Newport on Hwy 20 and later nine miles up the Yachats River Road.
Gerry took classes, learned and loved the cactus and plant business she operated with Roy. They actively operated the nursery, traveling to California for plants, raising them in their greenhouses and delivering product as far away as the Portland Flower market. Roy and Gerry sold the Yaquina Nursery & Greenhouses Inc. 2021 but continued living at the nursery until they passed. Roy preceded his wife in passing, on January 12, 2022.
Gerry always had a warm welcoming smile, always turning strangers into friends, taking people in, giving them a place to stay and work or a little cash for a hands up. She delighted in sharing her amazing homemade cinnamon rolls and bread with others. Gerry told colorful stories of life in Montana, farm pets, Tuffy the rooster, the pot bellied pig, and her long life’s birds Joey, Bailey, Sara, & Buddy. She lived a full and exceptional life and touched all who knew her.
Gerry was preceded in death by parents Herman B. & Jean M. (D’Hooge) Bruns, her sister Betty Olson and her “Sweetie” Roy who passed January 12, 2022. She is survived by sister Barbara Howard (Carl) & numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and her extended family.
There is no service at Gerry’s request. She will be interred next to her “Sweetie”, Roy, at Eureka Cemetery in Newport.
In remembrance, no flowers or donations, but visit the nursery and meet the new owners, Chris & Renee, and enjoy the beauty and serenity of the Yachats River Valley location.
