Betty Jones, born Elizabeth Hayden on July 15 of 1932, was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Isobel Hayden and the older sister of Bill Hayden. She passed away on December 28, 2022, at home in Toledo, Oregon at the age of 90.

Betty grew up in Toledo where she attended school, graduating in 1950.

