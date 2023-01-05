Betty Jones, born Elizabeth Hayden on July 15 of 1932, was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Isobel Hayden and the older sister of Bill Hayden. She passed away on December 28, 2022, at home in Toledo, Oregon at the age of 90.
Betty grew up in Toledo where she attended school, graduating in 1950.
Betty worked for her entire career at Georgia Pacific in Toledo. She started as a secretary and worked her way up to Purchasing Manager. Betty was the first female purchasing manager in the company’s history.
Betty was an active member of her community for nearly all her life, serving in business and professional women’s clubs, Eastern Star, the Toledo Methodist Church – and in later years active in various quilting groups including the Knotty Ladies. For over 20 years Betty and her husband Ray split their time between Toledo, Oregon and Yuma, Arizona.
Betty was a square dancer, a reader, an aquarium volunteer, a quilter, a knitter, a collector of fabric and a dog lover. Betty dove into each of her hobbies whole heartedly and had many rich and rewarding friendships. The friends she made through her hobbies and her church were an important part of her life. She was also a mother and grandmother. Above all else, Betty was a helper right down to her toes. She lived a life of service and commitment to helping others.
A peaceful and independent life in rural America was the life for Betty.
She celebrated 54 years of marriage to her husband, Raymond S. Jones Jr. in 2022.
Betty is survived by her husband, Raymond Jones, her son Chris Jones, her daughter in law Telma Pombrol of Salem Oregon, her daughter Elissa Jones, her son-in-law Michael Dix and her grandson Zach Dix of Jacksonville, Oregon and her brother Bill Hayden of Toledo, Oregon.
Betty had a cheerful spirit, even in the face of adversity and she will be dearly missed. Betty was a woman of faith as well as service. A remembrance will be held at the Toledo Methodist Church on Saturday, January 14th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Best Friends Animal Society or your local animal shelter. Or simply do a small act of kindness for someone else, which Betty would have loved.
