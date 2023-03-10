Elizabeth (“Beth”) Perry Johnston died at age 81 on March 6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. She died in genuine peace, with her family at her side, after experiencing dementia for more than a decade.

Beth was born in Hood River, Oregon and grew up on an orchard in nearby Pine Grove, where her great-grandfather had established a farm in the 1890s. To the end, she considered Hood River her true home. She loved being surrounded by apples, pears, and cherries, as well as majestic Mt. Hood. From an early age, Beth exhibited talents as a musical prodigy, especially on the violin. She played in the prominent Finnish conductor Boris Sirpo’s Hood River youth orchestra and developed a life-long love of music. Ultimately, her primary instruments became the piano and the organ, which she began to play at Pine Grove’s United Methodist Church. She continued as an organist through her life at a Congregational church in Rockwood, Oregon; St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Riverside, California; and Community Presbyterian Church in Waldport, Oregon. One of her fellow music makers in Waldport, Jean Hollyfield, once wrote to Beth: “God has bestowed such a special gift on you. This unique ability has the power to go to my depths. It transcends the now—the present—and takes me to another realm of reality.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.