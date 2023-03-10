Elizabeth (“Beth”) Perry Johnston died at age 81 on March 6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. She died in genuine peace, with her family at her side, after experiencing dementia for more than a decade.
Beth was born in Hood River, Oregon and grew up on an orchard in nearby Pine Grove, where her great-grandfather had established a farm in the 1890s. To the end, she considered Hood River her true home. She loved being surrounded by apples, pears, and cherries, as well as majestic Mt. Hood. From an early age, Beth exhibited talents as a musical prodigy, especially on the violin. She played in the prominent Finnish conductor Boris Sirpo’s Hood River youth orchestra and developed a life-long love of music. Ultimately, her primary instruments became the piano and the organ, which she began to play at Pine Grove’s United Methodist Church. She continued as an organist through her life at a Congregational church in Rockwood, Oregon; St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Riverside, California; and Community Presbyterian Church in Waldport, Oregon. One of her fellow music makers in Waldport, Jean Hollyfield, once wrote to Beth: “God has bestowed such a special gift on you. This unique ability has the power to go to my depths. It transcends the now—the present—and takes me to another realm of reality.”
Yet Beth’s proudest moment as a youth in Pine Grove came the day her father was pitching baseballs to her, and she used her powerful left-handed swing to smack a ball through an upstairs window. Her dad pretended to chastise her but clearly was quite proud. She continued to play baseball with her grandchildren until the age of 67 and helped instill a multi-generational love of the greatest game.
After graduating as salutatorian from Wy-East High School in 1958, Beth proceeded on to study Music Education at the University of Oregon—where, in addition to her classes, she spun classical records on KWAX. While in Eugene she met, and in 1962 married, Stephen Wasby, with whom she went on to have two children. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1968. Beth moved back to Oregon with a five-year-old and young baby, re-establishing her life in Fairview. She worked as a secretary for the athletics department at Mt. Hood Community College and as a legal secretary for two prominent liberal lawyers--state representative Keith Skelton and state senator Betty Roberts. Her best friend from that time, Bonny McKnight, raved at her ability “to type six carbon legal forms on an electric typewriter at 60 words a minute without a mistake.” Bonny noted that, in tandem with Beth’s gifts with the piano, “I always felt anyone who could do either of them had a very special mind that connected directly to their fingers.”
Betty Roberts then hired Beth as an administrator for a special legislative committee on aging. When Roberts (who eventually went on to serve as the first woman Supreme Court justice in Oregon) ran for governor and U.S. senator, Beth--and her kids--were active campaign volunteers. Always avidly interested in politics, Beth herself was appointed to an open seat on the Fairview City Council. Her favorite birthday present was Richard Nixon’s announcement of his resignation on August 8, 1974.
Beth re-married in 1975, this time to the love of her life, Ted (“TJ”) Johnston, in an outdoor wedding at her parents’ ranch in Pine Grove. A maritime honeymoon in the San Juan Islands followed. The family then moved to Riverside, California. After many exhausting years as a single mother, Beth very much appreciated the opportunity to live and labor at home during most of the next five years. At the same time, she was also a music teacher as well as a frequent and beloved piano accompanist, especially for TJ’s choirs at Riverside Poly High and with the Riverside Chorale. She also became an avid boater, earning certification as a pilot through the United States Power Squadrons.
In 1980, the family fulfilled a long dream of returning to the beautiful nature of Oregon. Moving first to Otter Rock, and then to Agate Beach (Newport), Beth spent a rich and varied 35 years on the Pacific coast. She again served as a legal secretary and also worked at the Port of Newport, eventually becoming director of the port’s international terminal. Through that job, she became active in, and eventually the secretary for, the Pacific Coast Congress of Harbormasters and Port Managers. Settling an age discrimination suit against the Port of Newport, she took her settlement money and began a robust home office business, The Word Crafter, early in the age of personal computing. The business ultimately connected her with Rogue Brewery, where she became one of the company’s first employees and was known as “Mother Superior.”
Beth always cared deeply about family. In Newport, she and Ted became ultra-enthusiastic genealogists, with Beth putting in many volunteer hours at Newport’s LDS Family History Center, helping others as well as tracing her family’s roots in the United States to the early 18th century. She also became the driving force behind reviving the Gerking family reunions in honor of one branch of her family whose history she was particularly devoted to documenting.
Beth and Ted loved meandering through nearby forests, becoming skilled and intrepid mushroom hunters. They also spent many hours in their small blue rowboat on the serene reservoirs near their home, as well as on choppier Yaquina Bay. After the wrenching loss of Ted to a sudden heart attack in 1990, Beth took her greatest daily pleasure in her two totally beloved dogs, Athena Woof and, later, Joyful Woof (who succeeded a long line of beagle bassets in her life, most prominently Rowsby Woof). Her daily walks to Big Creek Park and beyond--generally timed precisely for 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.--drew a devoted band of crows who impatiently awaited the many kibbles she was always sure to drop on the blacktop for them. Those crows—and many other birds (especially hummingbirds) became one of the main subjects of her beautiful prize-winning nature photography, which she exhibited in local galleries. And her own contributions to nature by means of her lush, dense, expansive, and joyfully colorful yard and garden were legend.
Toward the end of her time in Newport, and as she needed increasing assistance, Beth received invaluable support from a loving and generous group of friends and caregivers, none more important than Jean and Pat Cowan, Valerie Brush, and Kath Schonau of Aging Wisely with Heartfelt Hands. In 2016, Beth moved to Birchwood Plaza Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chicago to be near her son and his family. Known by many at Birchwood as “Queen Elizabeth,” she received the utmost care and loving respect from so many devoted and amazingly committed caregivers. Before the pandemic, she developed a love of her new ocean, Lake Michigan, only a block away. Her customary trek involved visiting the lake after eating ice cream at her favorite café, petting as many dogs as possible along the way and marveling at the metropolis’s numerous planes, trains, and buses—and flowers.
She was truly beloved.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Homer Johnston; her parents, Ralph William (“Bill”) Perry, Jr. and Charlotte Elizabeth Perry; and her brothers, Doug and Bob. Survivors include her children Robert Douglas Johnston (Anne) and Karen G. Johnston (Tony Cape); her sister Barbara Perry (Bob Weiss); her grandchildren Sandy Johnston (Gabriella Spitzer); River Johnston; Mariah Finch (Garrett) and Isaac Johnston (Shira Wolkenfeld); and six wonderful nieces.
Contributions to honor Beth can be made to the following charities:
Hood River County Education Foundation
Checks to Attn: Music in Schools Fund, 1009 Eugene Street, Hood River, OR 97031
