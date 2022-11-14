Dino Luigi Giovanni Decembrini, age 92 passed away in his home with his family surrounding him on October 12th 2022.
He is survived by his children Dina (Mike) Buchanan and Tony Decembrini (Girlfriend Kelley), his grandchildren Jeshua (Breanna) Buchanan and Jaelyn (Cody) Anderson, his great grandchildren Ashlynn and Noah Anderson. He was proceeded in death by his beautiful wife, Shirley and his parents and siblings.
Dino was born in Trail, British Columbia and served in the Canadian civil defense during WWII. He then relocated to the United States, there he met the love of his life, Shirley. They were married for 39 years. He was a electrician journeyman and was an instrument technician journeyman for Georgia Pacific for 34 years. During strikes at the mill, Dino worked for Mo’s processing clams, and as a janitor at the high school to support his family. Dino was a honorary member of the U.S. Coastguard auxiliary.
After his death, Georgia Pacific lowered their flag to half-mast in honor of Dino.
Following his retirement, Dino spent many years volunteering his time at the food share, the soup kitchen, and the local hospital. As many people know. Dino had a huge heart and spent countless time taking care of the elderly in his neighborhood.
He was a devout Catholic and spent many years as a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a parishioner at Sacred heart for 56 years.
