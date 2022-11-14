Dino Luigi Giovanni Decembrini, age 92 passed away in his home with his family surrounding him on October 12th 2022.

He is survived by his children Dina (Mike) Buchanan and Tony Decembrini (Girlfriend Kelley), his grandchildren Jeshua (Breanna) Buchanan and Jaelyn (Cody) Anderson, his great grandchildren Ashlynn and Noah Anderson. He was proceeded in death by his beautiful wife, Shirley and his parents and siblings.

