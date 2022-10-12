Debra Morgan

Oh Girlina! You brought an incredible light and love to this world! Your caring love and empathy helped us all in the Hospice world to know that death is part of life. Your loving light helped so many friends and families to transition in a caring way. It is now your time to join Mom and transition. You leave behind your son, Chris; your granddaughters Eleanor and Madeline; your bonus kids Liz and Robbie Morgan; dad; our brother Mark, me, nephews and friends who feel your light has gone out too soon. Your love, Bob, and his family wish you God speed! You are a true woman of distinction who brought light and joy to all you touched. Growing up in Newport, you graduated in 1974. You attended college in Monmouth at OCE! After that you moved to Portland and attended nursing school at Eastmorland. Not only did you graduate the program bringing life to others you brought your son, Christopher Eugene Robertson into this world! You were a master at multitasking!
You are preceded in death by our mom, Barbara Jean Robertson, a brother, your husband Michael J Morgan, your grandparents and countless souls helped transition in your job as Director of Hospice for over 17 years.
Your love and light will be missed! God speed. Celebration of life at her home to be arranged.
