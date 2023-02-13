David Mandus Bice Jr was born June 1, 1947 in Strathroy, Ontario, Canada. He was born to David Mandus Bice Sr and Jessie Mariah (Petch) Bice. He attended public school in Strathroy, Ontario and Hamilton, Ontario where he graduated from Delta High School in Hamilton with a full scholarship which he applied to McMaster University in Hamilton. He studied Physics and Chemistry. David also completed his certification in Music Theory and played piano and trumpet. He was a member of Mensa Canada.
He decided that research was not for him, being more of a people person, so applied to medical school at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. It was here that he met his wife, Lorrie, who was a nursing student. They were married in 1973. David earned his medical degree in 1974. They then moved to Ottawa, Ontario where David did an internship in Internal Medicine, followed by a residency in family practice at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta.
During these years they enjoyed skating, biking, and exploring. Oregon had a particular attraction as it was so like where David had lived in Ontario. David was hired by the Astoria Clinic to practice family medicine and deliver babies which was a great joy to him. Two years later they moved to Newport, hung out a sign, and started from scratch in a solo practice. He and Lorrie became American citizens in 1994.
The Bices had 2 children, Scott, born in Portland in 1977, and Patrick, born in Corvallis in 1980. Newport was a great place to raise a family, and in spite of work demands, David did everything possible to be a part of his children’s activities.
He was a very dedicated and conscientious doctor. He loved his work and the different patients he had relationships with for years. He was a very kind, empathetic, and understanding person, and had endless patience.
As the family grew we welcomed daughters-in-law Catherine and Rose and were blessed with four very active grandsons – Parker, Charles, Ian and Jasper who added so much joy to life.
David retired in 2014. He did some traveling and spent more time at his Model Railroading hobby. He passed away peacefully at home with his family. He will be cremated and requested that his ashes be sprinkled at sea. No services are planned per David’s request. He touched the lives of so many people in this community as they impacted his life also. Any remembrances may be made to Food Share of Lincoln County, or Friends of Lincoln County Animals. A special thanks to Signature Hospice for their support and making his passing so peaceful.
