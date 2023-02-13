David Mandus Bice

David Mandus Bice Jr was born June 1, 1947 in Strathroy, Ontario, Canada. He was born to David Mandus Bice Sr and Jessie Mariah (Petch) Bice. He attended public school in Strathroy, Ontario and Hamilton, Ontario where he graduated from Delta High School in Hamilton with a full scholarship which he applied to McMaster University in Hamilton. He studied Physics and Chemistry. David also completed his certification in Music Theory and played piano and trumpet. He was a member of Mensa Canada.

He decided that research was not for him, being more of a people person, so applied to medical school at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. It was here that he met his wife, Lorrie, who was a nursing student. They were married in 1973. David earned his medical degree in 1974. They then moved to Ottawa, Ontario where David did an internship in Internal Medicine, followed by a residency in family practice at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta.

